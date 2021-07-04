1 local transmission among 11 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore

Healthcare workers dressed in personal protective equipment attend to a resident during registration for a mandatory swab test at a temporarily COVID-19 testing centre on 20 June. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (4 July) confirmed the detection of 11 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,617.

There is one new case of locally transmitted infection, who is currently unlinked, said MOH in a news release.

The remaining 10 cases are imported and have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated since their arrival in Singapore. Nine of these cases were detected upon arrival while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

On Saturday, MOH reported the detection of four domestic cases – all of whom were linked to past infections – along with three imported cases. One of the imported cases was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other two developed symptoms during their Stay-Home Notice or isolation period.

MORE DETAILS TO COME

