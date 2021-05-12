10 community cases out of 16 new COVID infections in Singapore

People above 70 years old wait in an observation area after getting a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Singapore January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People at a vaccination centre in Singapore (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (12 May) confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,419.

Ten of them are local cases in the community, of whom nine are linked to previous cases. There are no cases in the dormitories.

In addition, there are six imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

MORE DETAILS TONIGHT

