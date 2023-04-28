Controlled drugs heroin (left) and knives (right) seized in CNB operation conducted on 26 April 2023 (Photos: Central Narcotics Bureau)

SINGAPORE - Ten Singaporeans were arrested for suspected drug offences in two operations conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday and Thursday (26 and 27 April).

In a media release on Friday, CNB announced that an estimated value of $239,300 worth of drugs were seized.

A total of 3,172 grams of heroin, 81 grams of "Ice", 30 grams of ketamine and four Erimin-5 tablets were confiscated. According to CNB, the amount of drugs seized can feed the addiction of about 1,550 abusers for a week.

Jalan Bukit Merah operation

Three men, aged between 45 and 57, were arrested by CNB officers on Wednesday afternoon for suspected drug offences in the vicinity of Jalan Bukit Merah.

About 477g of heroin amounting to $36,550 were seized, including various drug paraphernalia.

One of the three men, who is 45 years of age, was later escorted to a residential unit in the vicinity where about 74g of heroin and 26g of "Ice" were further confiscated.

CNB officers followed up the operation on Thursday by arresting another three men and a woman, aged between 43 and 60.

Tampines Street 22 operation

In another operation conducted on Wednesday, CNB officers raided a residential unit along Tampines Street 22.

They entered the unit through forced entry as the occupants refused to open the door even after lawful orders.

Before entry, one of the occupants, a 35-year-old man, was spotted scaling down the unit’s kitchen window into another residential unit directly below. The man was subsequently arrested.

Two other men, aged 40 and 41, were also arrested within the unit for suspected drug trafficking offences.

About 32g of "Ice", 30g of ketamine, four Erimin-5 tablets and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

A further search was later carried out at the dry-riser located outside the unit where about 2,621g of heroin were recovered.

The three men were then escorted to their vehicles, where an additional 23g of "Ice", 58 packets of contraband cigarettes, three knives and drug paraphernalia seized.

“The recent two operations involving large seizures of controlled drugs, dangerous weapons and cash are timely reminders that we must never let our guard down in our fight against drugs," said William Tan, CNB's senior assistant director of intelligence operations.

A mandatory death penalty will be imposed on those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin. Drug activities of all arrested suspects are being investigated.

