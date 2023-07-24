It is unclear if Doublelift will be able to play for 100 Thieves in the upcoming LCS Summer Playoffs, which kicks off on 4 August.

Doublelift had just concluded the LCS Summer regular season with 100 Thieves just two days before he was hospitalised for internal bleeding. (Photo: Riot Games, Doublelift's official Twitter account)

One of North America’s biggest League of Legends stars, 100 Thieves' Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng, has been hospitalised because of internal bleeding.

A tweet by Doublelift himself on Sunday (23 July) showed him in hospital clothes with the caption, “Rough week.”

With many fans replying to the tweet and showing concern for the 100 Thieves AD Carry, Doublelift’s partner and current Sentinels Chief Revenue Officer Leena Xu responded to the inquiry from fans.

“Gastrointestinal bleeding, unfortunately, it’s a debuff,” she said.

She also said in a follow-up tweet that she and the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) pro were unaware of his condition until only recently, and that he had already been bleeding internally for as long as a week.

Doublelift is considered one of the best League of Legends players in the LCS, having won eight regional championship titles under different teams, including CLG, Cloud9, TeamSolo Mid (TSM), and Team Liquid.

The LoL pro took a break after the 2020 season due to burnout, his disappointing performance at the 2020 World Championship, and internal conflict with TSM, his team at the time.

However, he did not shy away from the spotlight during his break, being a prominent LoL streamer that analyzed pro matches and hosted watch parties for LCS tournaments.

He was also one of LoL's official co-streamers for the 2022 LoL World Championship, partnering with Thomas “Sykkuno.”

Doublelift then signed with 100 Thieves in December 2022 and has been playing under their flag for the 2023 season. 100 Thieves had a decent showing throughout the Spring Split, finishing in 5th to 6th place.

In the regular Summer season, Doublelift and the 100 Thieves finished the split in eighth place with a 7-11 record.

This allowed them to secure the final berth at the LCS Summer Playoffs just two days before he was admitted to the hospital, and only three days after his birthday.

Currently, there are no details yet concerning Doublelift’s recovery.

However, should he need more time to recover, 100 Thieves might need to work on a replacement, which may prove to be a challenge, given that the team has not signed a substitute AD Carry on its extended roster.

With 12 days before the start LCS Summer Playoffs, the team is yet to provide an update on Doublelift’s condition and the team’s roster for the rest of the summer.

The LCS Summer Playoffs will kick off on 4 August, with 100 Thieves awaiting their next opponent in the lower bracket.

Until then, fans would have to wait and see if Doublelift would make it back in time to play for the team.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

