101-year-old among 17 COVID deaths in Singapore; 3,481 new cases

People entering a food centre check-in with their phones before they are allowed to dine-in, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Singapore on 3 November, 2021. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (10 November) confirmed 3,481 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – bringing the country's total case count to 227,681 – as well as 17 deaths due to the disease.

Wednesday marks the second straight day that the city-state reported over 3,000 infections.

It also marks the 52nd day in a row with fatalities from COVID-19 reported in Singapore, with 124 people having succumbed to it so far this month.

The 524th to 540th fatalities here were aged between 65 and 101. All had various underlying medical conditions.

Among the new cases, 3,473 are local – 3,244 are in the community while 229 are dormitory residents. The remaining eight cases are imported.

Among the community cases are 506 cases who are aged 60 years and above, the MOH said.

The ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before is 0.88, down from Tuesday's 0.82. This is the eighth day in a row that the figure was reported to be below one by authorities.

