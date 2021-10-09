11 more COVID deaths, record 3,703 new cases in Singapore

People wearing face masks in Singapore on 7 October 2021. (PHOTO: Xinhua via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (9 October) confirmed a record 3,703 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total case count to 124,157, as well as 11 more deaths due to the disease.

Saturday marks the fifth day in a row that Singapore reported over 3,000 new daily cases. It is also the 20th day in a row with fatalities from the virus reported here and the most ever reported in a single day.

Of the new cases, 2,868 are in the community, 832 in the migrant worker dormitories and three are imported.

Singapore's 143rd through 153rd COVID-19 fatalities are all Singaporeans: five men and six women aged between 56 and 90. A total of 52 people here have succumbed to the disease this month.

