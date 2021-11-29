1,103 new COVID cases, 9 more deaths in Singapore

People wait to board a bus back to Malaysia as the VTL between Singapore and Malaysia opens following nearly two years of being shut down due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, at a bus station in Singapore on 29 November, 2021. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (29 November) confirmed 1,103 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – bringing the country's total case count to 263,486 – as well as nine deaths due to the disease.

Monday's case figures come a day after Singapore reported 747 infections, the first time the city-state reported less than 1,000 cases since 20 September.

It also marks the 71st day in a row with fatalities from COVID-19 reported in Singapore, with 294 people having succumbed to it so far this month.

The 702nd to 710th fatalities here were aged between 58 and 91. All, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions.

Of the new cases, 1,095 are local – 1,070 are in the community and 25 are residents of migrant worker dormitories. The remaining eight are imported. In the community are 183 cases who are aged 60 years and above, said the MOH.

The ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before – or the weekly infection growth rate – remained unchanged at 0.69. This is the 17th day in a row where the figure is lower than 1.