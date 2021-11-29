1,103 new COVID cases, 9 more deaths in Singapore

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
People wait to board a bus back to Malaysia as the Vaccinated Travel Lane between Singapore and Malaysia opens after the land border between the two countries reopened following nearly two years of being shut down due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at a bus station in Singapore November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia
SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (29 November) confirmed 1,103 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – bringing the country's total case count to 263,486 – as well as nine deaths due to the disease.

Monday's case figures come a day after Singapore reported 747 infections, the first time the city-state reported less than 1,000 cases since 20 September.

It also marks the 71st day in a row with fatalities from COVID-19 reported in Singapore, with 294 people having succumbed to it so far this month.

The 702nd to 710th fatalities here were aged between 58 and 91. All, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions.

The cases comprised 1,689 community cases, 63 dormitory resident cases and nine imported cases.

Of the new cases, 1,095 are local – 1,070 are in the community and 25 are residents of migrant worker dormitories. The remaining eight are imported. In the community are 183 cases who are aged 60 years and above, said the MOH.

The ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before – or the weekly infection growth rate – remained unchanged at 0.69. This is the 17th day in a row where the figure is lower than 1.

