SINGAPORE — An accident on Sunday (19 March) involving four vehicles on Malaysia's North-South Expressway injured 12 Singaporeans, including one critically.

The Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Yahoo News Singapore on Tuesday (21 March) that it has contacted the affected Singaporeans and their families.

"A team from the Singapore consulate-general in Johor Bahru travelled to the hospital to render consular assistance and support to the injured and their families," MFA said.

Singaporeans were travelling in tour van involved in crash

The Star reported that the accident happened on the southbound side of the expressway in Pagoh, Johor.

Muar Assistant Commissioner of Police Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz told The Star that the 12 Singaporeans were travelling in a tour van involved in the crash with an express bus, which was carrying 28 passengers, and two sports utility vehicles (SUV).

The bus driver and one car passenger suffered minor injuries, while all 28 bus passengers escaped unharmed.

"Initial investigations showed that the bus travelling from Melaka to Johor Baru on the left lane hit the tour van in front of it before the van rammed into the back of a SUV," ACP Raiz explained in a statement on Monday.

"A SUV then crashed into the SUV in front," he said, adding that the injured were transported to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar.

According to the Johor state fire and rescue department's Facebook post on Monday, four people trapped in a van were freed.

Malaysian authorities are investigating the incident, according to local reports.

