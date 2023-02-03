$12M TOTO Hongbao Draw: Here are the winning numbers

Singapore Pools' $12 million TOTO Hongbao Draw. (PHOTOS: Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The winning numbers for the $12 million TOTO Hongbao Draw on Friday (3 February) are: 4, 6, 21, 25, 34, 40 with the additional number 48.

The draw was conducted at Singapore Pools’ building in Middle Road at 9.30pm.

Many people were spotted joining long queues to buy their bets for the draw at Singapore Pools outlets across Singapore in the past few days.

The odds of winning the TOTO jackpot are one in almost 14 million.

