139 new COVID cases in Singapore; Jurong Fishery Port cluster close to 1,000 cases

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
(SCREENSHOT: Google Maps StreetView)
SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (30 July) reported 139 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 64,861.

There are 131 new locally transmitted infections, of whim 28 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster while one is linked to the KTV cluster. The two clusters are now linked to 997 and 249 cases, respectively. Fifty-two local cases are unlinked.

Among the cases is a senior above the age of 70 who is partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Also detected were eight imported infections, of whom two were detected upon arrival here, while the six developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

This story will be updated later.

30 require oxygen supplementation; 3 in ICU

A total of 62,663 cases in Singapore, or over 99 per cent of the overall total, have fully recovered from their infection and have been discharged from the hospital.

As of Thursday, 572 cases are currently warded, most of whom are well and under observation.

There are currently 30 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and three in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). One among the 25 cases is fully vaccinated, but requires oxygen supplementation as she has underlying medical conditions, said the MOH.

Among them are also 24 seniors above the age of 60, of whom 23 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have fallen very ill, it added.

Apart from the 37 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Over the last 28 days, 39 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the ICU, or died. Of them, 23 are unvaccinated, 15 are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 7.37 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme. Some 4.28 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of some 3.21 million who have completed the full vaccination regimen, 121,443 are individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and have received at least one dose while the remaining are those who have received two doses.

The MOH guidelines state that recovered individuals – who are likely to have a strong immune response against COVID-19 within the first six months after their infection – are recommended to receive a single dose of vaccine to further boost their immunity against the disease.

Those who have received the Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine locally are not included in Singapore's national vaccination numbers. As of Wednesday, 95,029 doses of the China-made vaccine have been administered to 71,810 individuals.

