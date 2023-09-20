15-year-old teenager arrested for suspected armed robbery (Photos: Singapore Police Force/SPF)

SINGAPORE - A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested by the police for suspected armed robbery at a convenience store in Tampines.

The Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to the incident along Tampines Central 8 on Monday (18 September) at 5.36am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager had allegedly robbed the victim with a knife, and demanded the victim to hand over $827 in cash and cigarettes worth $181.20.

Through enquiries on the ground, and footage from police cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV), officers from Bedok Police Division were able to identify and arrest the suspect within 10 hours of the report.

The stolen cigarettes and cash amounting to $30 were subsequently recovered.

The teenager will be charged in court on Wednesday (20 September) with the offence of armed robbery, which carries a prison term between three to 14 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The police advised members of the public to remain calm in the event of a robbery, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call the police as soon as possible.

