16 new COVID cases in Singapore, 1 in community unlinked to TTSH cluster

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·2-min read
A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore on 25 January, 2021. (Reuters file photo)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (5 May) confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,268.

One of them is a local case in the community and is unlinked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster which to date has 40 infections linked to it. The remaining 15 infections are imported.

This story will be updated later.

Authorities on Tuesday announced tightened measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, including capping social gatherings at five persons per group, as well as cutting down workplace capacity as well as attendance at public events from 8 to 30 May.

As of Monday, there are 504 cases – 29 local cases and 475 imported – of various strains in Singapore. Of the 29, 10 have been infected with the Indian variants, including five in the TTSH cluster.

99% of total cases have recovered, 2 in ICU

With 17 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Tuesday, 60,823 cases – or 99.3 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 131 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while two cases – unlinked to the TTSH cluster – are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 267 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from the 31 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Among the 189 confirmed cases reported from 28 April to 4 May, 55 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 107 have tested negative, and 27 serology test results are pending.

