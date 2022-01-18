2 girls attack girl in uniform in carpark, police report filed

Three girls involved in a fight at an unknown carpark. (SCREENSHOTS: Complaint Singapore/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — The police are looking into an incident involving two girls who are seen in a video fighting with another girl wearing a uniform at a carpark.

One girl, who was wearing a white t-shirt featuring Argentine guerrilla leader Che Guevara, attacked the girl in uniform while another girl wearing a black top could be heard laughing in the 30-second video.

The latter then pulled down the girl in uniform by her hair to the ground. She then beat the girl on the head before kicking her back and face.

The girl in white t-shirt and the girl in uniform were seen with their masks pulled down to their chins while the girl in black top was not wearing a mask.

A fourth girl, who appeared to be wearing the same uniform, was seen passively witnessing the incident.

It is unclear where the carpark is located and when the incident took place.

A police report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing, according to the Straits Times.

The newspaper also quoted a Ministry of Education spokesman as saying, "The school is aware of the incident and has taken educative actions, including the appropriate disciplinary measures."

