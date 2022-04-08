2 men, 1 woman arrested after car crashed at Tuas Checkpoint

A car crashed at Tuas Checkpoint on 8 April 2022. Two men and a woman have been arrested. (PHOTO: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority)
SINGAPORE — Two men and one woman were detained by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) following a dramatic crash at the Tuas Checkpoint on Friday (8 April).

At about 2.14am, a Malaysia-registered car driven by a Singaporean man evaded departure clearance at Malaysia’s Komplex Sultan Abu Bakar and sped towards Tuas Checkpoint while being pursued by Malaysia’s traffic police, ICA said in a media release.

The car was spotted by an auxiliary police officer at the entrance of Tuas Checkpoint towards Malaysia. He activated the alarm and the checkpoint was locked down immediately.

The driver tried to force his way into Singapore through the automated motorcycle clearance lanes. As the lanes were too narrow, the car was incapacitated after crashing into the counters. An ICA officer suffered an abrasion on his right ankle. The driver was later detained by ICA officers.

The two passengers in the vehicle – a male Chinese national and a Vietnamese woman had tried to flee the scene by foot, but were caught by auxiliary police officers. The woman sustained injuries from a fall while trying to escape. Both of them allegedly did not have valid travel documents and were detained.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver was wanted by the police and Central Narcotics Bureau, and had allegedly possessed a tampered Singapore passport. A preliminary urine test indicated that the driver had tested positive for drug consumption.

The trio have been arrested by the police and investigations are ongoing.

Offenders who are convicted of illegal entry face a jail term of up to six months and a minimum of three strokes of the cane under the Immigration Act. If found guilty of possessing a false Singapore travel document under the Passport Act, offenders face a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine of up to $10,000, or to both.

For damaging government properties, first-time offenders may be sentenced to a jail term of up to three years or a fine of up to $2,000, and caning.

