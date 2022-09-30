312 suspects under probe over victims losing $15.7m to scams: Singapore police

Unrecognisable person working on laptop in the dark. Concept of hacking data.

SINGAPORE — A total of 213 men and 99 women are being questioned over victims losing $15.7 million to more than 1,175 scam cases, the Singapore police said on Friday (30 September).

The 312 suspects, aged between 16 and 78, were ensnared during a two-week police operation from 16 to 29 September. They are believed to be involved in mostly internet love scams, loan scams, bank phishing scams, business email compromise scams, government and China officials impersonation scams.

Police are investigating the suspects for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

A person who is convicted of cheating may face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. An offence of money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both. An offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of unlicensed payment service in Singapore carries a fine of up to $125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

