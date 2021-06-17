24 providers licensed by MOH to provide Sinovac vaccine

Thailand - 7 June 2021 : Box of Coronavac Vaccine against COVID -19 on the white tray
Box of Coronavac COVID-19 vaccine. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Twenty-four private healthcare institutions have been licensed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to provide the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine to those who wish to take it. 

In a media statement on Wednesday (16 June), MOH said these providers will draw from its existing stock of some 200,000 doses. They can administer the vaccine to citizens, permanent residents and long-term visit pass holders who wish to take it.

The cost of one dose will range from $10 to $25, which includes a consultation fee and seven per cent GST. "As these vaccines are being provided to the providers at no cost, individuals should take note that the providers should not charge them for the vaccine cost," said the MOH. 

Those interested can contact the providers from Friday for more details. They are advised to discuss its use with doctors before jointly making an informed decision.

The 24 institutions were selected under the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics Act (PHMCA) to be licensed providers under the Special Access Route (SAR). According to the ministry, they were selected based on, among others, their ability to administer the vaccines safely, properly and efficiently, and experience in vaccine administration, and compliance with past licensing inspections.

MOH stressed that as Sinovac remains unregistered and is not authorised by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), it is to be provided only under the SAR framework. It will not be covered under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP) meant for the national vaccination programme. 

Sinovac was approved for use in Singapore on 2 June. Singapore received its first shipment of the vaccine in February, with MOH director of medical services Kenneth Mak stressing that it did not involve any "coercion" or "influence by other bodies".

Last year, Singapore signed advanced purchasing agreements for three COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Sinovac.

