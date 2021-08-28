25 of 121 new COVID cases in Singapore linked to Bugis Junction cluster

People eat takeaways and rest along the Singapore River. (PHOTO: Joseph Nair/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (28 August) confirmed 121 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 67,171.

Of these, 113 cases are locally transmitted infections, with 25 of them linked to the Bugis Junction cluster.

Of the remaining 88 cases, 32 are linked to previous cases, and have already been placed on quarantine. Twenty-seven are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, while 29 are currently unlinked.

In addition, there are eight imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

13 require oxygen supplementation; 6 in ICU

At least 65,909 cases in Singapore, or over 99 per cent of the overall total, have fully recovered from their infection and have been discharged from the hospital.

As of Friday, 369 cases are currently warded, most of whom are well and under observation.

There are currently 13 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and six in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of those who have fallen very ill, 15 are patients above the age of 60, of whom 11 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, said the MOH.

Apart from the 55 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 9.2 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.3 per cent, the ministry noted.

As of Thursday, about 8.65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme. Some 4.5 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with some 4.28 million having completed the full vaccination regimen.

Separately, 163,009 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered as of Thursday, covering 85,390 individuals.

This means that 79 per cent of the population have completed their full regimen, or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 83 per cent have received at least one dose.

