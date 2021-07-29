32 of 133 new COVID cases in Singapore linked to Jurong Fishery Port, KTVs

A woman wearing protective mask checks on her mobile phone on July 29, 2021 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (29 July) reported 133 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 64,722.

There are 129 new locally transmitted infections, of whom 30 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster while two are linked to the KTV cluster. The two clusters are now linked to 962 and 249 cases, respectively. Fifty local cases are unlinked.

Among the cases are four seniors above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Also detected were four imported infections, of whom three were detected upon arrival here, while the remaining case developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

This story will be updated later.

23 require oxygen supplementation; 2 in ICU

A total of 62,663 cases in Singapore, or over 99 per cent of the overall total, have fully recovered from their infection and have been discharged from the hospital.

As of Wednesday, 567 cases are currently warded, most of whom are well and under observation.

There are currently 23 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and two in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). One among the 25 cases is fully vaccinated, but requires oxygen supplementation as she has underlying medical conditions, said the MOH.

Among them are also 16 seniors above 60 years, of whom 15 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, who have fallen very ill, it added.

Apart from the 37 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Over the last 28 days, 31 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the ICU, or died. Of them, 16 are unvaccinated, 13 are partially vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 7.31 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme. Some 4.27 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of some 3.16 million who have completed the full vaccination regimen, 121,014 are individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and have received at least one dose while the remaining are those who have received two doses.

The MOH guidelines state that recovered individuals – who are likely to have a strong immune response against COVID-19 within the first six months after their infection – are recommended to receive a single dose of vaccine to further boost their immunity against the disease.

Those who have received the Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine locally are not included in Singapore's national vaccination numbers. As of Tuesday, 91,712 doses of the China-made vaccine have been administered to 70,712 individuals.

