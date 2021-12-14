Safe distancing ambassadors standing along Orchard Road on 12 December, 2021 in Singapore. (PHOTO: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NOTE: The MOH has stopped issuing daily media releases on infection statistics. In line with the MOH's announcement, Gov.sg has also stopped its daily WhatsApp updates on such statistics.

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (14 December) confirmed 442 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – bringing the country's total case count to 274,143 – as well as six deaths due to the disease.

Monday marks the 12th day in a row with less than 1,000 cases reported in the city-state.

It is also the 86th day in a row with fatalities from COVID-19 reported in Singapore, with 81 people having succumbed to it this month. The MOH did not provide details on the six fatalities reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 409 are local – 401 are in the community, and eight are residents of migrant worker dormitories. The remaining 33 are imported.

The ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before – or the weekly infection growth rate – is 0.6 for the second day running. This is the 32nd day in a row where the figure is lower than 1.

Apart from the 804 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Singapore on Monday confirmed 16 cases of Omicron, of whom 14 are imported.

The remaining two are locally transmitted cases, both airport passenger service staff members working at Changi Airport. There are no known linkages between the two cases, authorities previously said.

75 require oxygen supplementation; 34 in ICU

A total of 603 cases were discharged on Tuesday, while 548 remain warded. Over the last 28 days, of the 32,461 infected individuals, 98.7 per cent had no or mild symptoms.

There are currently 87 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation.

A total of 34 cases are in the intensive care unit (ICU) – three are unstable and under close monitoring to prevent further deterioration, while 31 are critically ill and intubated.

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 50.8 per cent, up from a two-day streak of 46.9 per cent.

As of Monday, the total number of individuals who have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines is 96 per cent of the eligible population.

Among the total population, 87 per cent have done so, while 87 per cent has received at least one dose, and 31 per cent has received their booster shots.

