40 new COVID cases in Singapore, including 14 unlinked

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (20 August) reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Singapore, bringing the country's total to 66,406 infections.

Of them, 36 are locally transmitted including 14 unlinked infections. The ministry did not provide a breakdown of how many of them are in the community or are dormitory residents.

Among them are two patients aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said the MOH.

The remaining four cases are imported, of whom three were detected upon their arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

29 require oxygen supplementation; 8 in ICU

At least 65,062 cases in Singapore, or over 99 per cent of the overall total, have fully recovered from their infection and have been discharged from the hospital.

As of Thursday, 391 cases are currently warded, most of whom are well and under observation.

There are currently 29 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and eight in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of those who have fallen very ill, 28 are patients above the age of 60, of whom 22 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, said the MOH.

Apart from the 46 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 9.1 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.7 per cent, the ministry noted.

As of Wednesday, about 8.51 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme. Some 4.45 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with some 4.19 million having completed the full vaccination regimen.

Separately, 153,913 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered as of Wednesday, covering 84,219 individuals.

This means that 77 per cent of the population have completed their full regimen, or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 82 per cent have received at least one dose.

