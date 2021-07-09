$451,000 paid out to 102 people under vaccine injury scheme: MOH

A doctor injects a woman with Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a private clinic in Singapore on July 6, 2021. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A total of $451,000 is being paid out to more than 100 individuals under Singapore's vaccine injury scheme, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (9 July).

As of 25 June, MOH had received 292 completed applications for the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP), of which 267 have been reviewed by the independent VIFAP Clinical Panel.

Of these, 102 applications were assessed by the Clinical Panel to have met the qualifying criteria for VIFAP.

There were 159 applications which did not meet the VIFAP eligibility criteria, with 31 of them under review by the Clinical Panel, pending additional medical information from the applicant’s doctor.

The ministry was responding to a parliamentary query from Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament He Ting Ru on how many more applications have been made under VIFAP, and how many payments have been approved under the programme.

