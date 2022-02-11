The 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Winter Tour Regional Finals are finally kicking off today, taking place across the weekends of 11 to 13 February and 18 to 20 February with three regions competing in each weekend.

With each Regional Final featuring the four best teams of the DPC's six regions, fans will have plenty of top-tier Dota 2 action to look forward to. For the first weekend of the Regional Finals featuring Western Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America, here are our picks of the teams you should be watching:

BOOM Esports

BOOM Esports' Andrei "skem" Ong, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, and Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer. (Photos: BOOM Esports)

BOOM Esports has had the strangest journey to reach the Regional Finals out of all the teams there. The team was originally set to play in Division II for the Winter Tour after they were relegated at the end of the last season. However, they were promoted to Division I prior to the start of this season after Omega Esports was disqualified from the DPC due to its players being involved in "match-fixing activities" last November.

BOOM Esports took full advantage of their good luck and had one of the most dominating runs in the entire Winter Tour. The team managed an incredible 6-1 record in what some consider the most competitive region in the DPC. They also did this with relative newcomer Justine Ryan "Tino" Grimaldo as their carry player.

The team has retooled for the Regional Finals, as Tino was benched to make way for Lao carry Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong to stand-in for the tournament.

With an incredible performance during the Winter league along with a new player, all eyes will be on BOOM Esports to see how they perform at the Regional Finals.

BOOM Esports roster:

Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong (stand-in) Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer Saieful "Fbz" Ilham Timothy "Tims" Randrup Andrei "skem" Ong

T1

T1's Carlo "Kuku" Palad, Karl "Karl" Baldovino, and stand-in Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte. (Photos: T1, TNC Predator)

T1 is one of the two teams in the Regional Finals that also attended The International 10 (TI10). T1 began the Winter Tour by announcing that they would make no roster changes and wished to continue with the same squad.

T1 had a slightly lackluster performance overall during the Winter Tour regional league. The team lost to TI10 rivals Fnatic and BOOM Esports to end up third in the standings, unacceptable results for the best-performing team from Southeast Asia at TI10.

Perhaps it is due to such lackluster results that T1 went for a roster change, loaning Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon to Motivate.Trust Gaming while tapping Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte as their stand-in carry player for the Regional Finals.

It’ll be well worth keeping your eyes on T1, as this change of roster could be what propels them to win the Regional Finals, or perhaps the team will falter and have difficulties when faced with other strong Southeast Asian teams. Either way, they are a team to watch out for this weekend.

T1 roster:

Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte (stand-in) Karl "Karl" Baldovino Carlo "Kuku" Palad Kenny "Xepher" Deo Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon

Tundra Esports

Tundra Esports (from left to right): Neta "33" Shapira, Leon "Nine" Kirilin, Jingjun "Sneyking" Wu, Oliver "Skiter" Lepko, and Adrian "Fata" Trinks. (Photos: Tundra Esports)

Tundra Esports missed out on TI10 by the narrowest of margins, falling to OG's TI10 roster in a five-game thriller at the grand finals of the Western European regional qualifiers.

Since then Tundra Esports has continued to grow and improve. The team hired TI5 winner Kurtis "Aui_2000" Ling as a coach and proceeded to win ESL One Fall 2021 and OGA Dota PIT Season 5: Europe/CIS, the latter title notably the result of a massive upset over TI10 champions Team Spirit.

The team tied in third place in the Western European regional league along with other Dota 2 titans such as Team Secret, Nigma Galaxy, and OG. Tundra was able to beat all three teams and earn their spot in the Regional Finals.

Tundra Esports is one of the most innovative teams in Dota 2 right now. Midlaner Leon “Nine” Kirilin is always coming up with crazy new ways to dominate the game, including running Keeper of the Light mid and running people down all game.

Tundra Esports roster:

Oliver "Skiter" Lepko Leon "Nine" Kirilin Neta "33" Shapira Jingjun "Sneyking" Wu Adrian "Fata" Trinks

OG

OG (from left to right): Artem "Yuragi" Golubiev, Tommy "Taiga" Le, Mikhail "Misha" Agatov, Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf, and Bozhidar "bzm" Bogdanov. (Photo: OG)

As the youngest team competing in the DPC, the new-look OG squad had a lot to prove this Winter Tour. And, for the most part, they succeeded in showing the world how strong new and upcoming talent can be.

OG started the Winter Tour with a bang by sweeping Team Secret, one of the most established teams in Dota 2. Both teams had recently rebuilt their squad but it was OG Esports who came out on top.

OG's strong start to the season sputtered as the Winter regional league wore on, as they ended up tying with three others teams for the third-place spot in Western Europe. During the four-way tiebreaker, they managed to again defeat Team Secret and Nigma Galaxy, proving their earlier wins were no flukes and punching their ticket to the Regional Finals.

Love them or hate them, the new OG squad is making their mark in the Dota 2 scene and are always worth tuning in.

OG roster:

Artem "Yuragi" Golubiev Bozhidar "bzm" Bogdanov Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf Tommy "Taiga" Le Mikhail "Misha" Agatov

APU King of Kings

(Photo: APU King of Kings)

APU King of Kings is one of the teams that managed to grind their way slowly into being one of the best teams in South America. The team was promoted from Division II and went 4-3 in the Winter regional league, edging out fellow promoted team Lava by just one win.

The team recently went through a bit of a roster shuffle, with offlaner Thomas Jaulis "Valqui" Romero being replaced by Diego "SexyFat" Santamaria. King of Kings has performed well with the change, going 2-1 in the ongoing BTS Pro Series Americas Season 10.

The pressure is on for King of Kings to perform in the regional finals. Besides being the only promoted team to play in their region, the team also hasn’t managed to defeat any of the other three competing teams. In fact, the total score is 1-6 against the other South American juggernauts, with the only win coming from a 2-1 match against Infamous Gaming.

APU King of Kings roster:

Benny "Benny" Cervantes Pedro "mini" Luiz Diego "SexyFat" Santamaria Giovanni "Jupiter" Ramos Caio "NUAGES" Soares

The Winter Tour Regional Finals will take place across the weekends of 11 to 13 February and 18 to 20 February, with three regions competing in each weekend. It will feature the Top 4 teams of the DPC's six regions competing for their cut of a US$100,000 prize pool and all-important DPC points.

For everything you need to know about the Winter Tour Regional Finals, check here.

