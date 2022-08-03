Some 50 residents evacuated after fire at Telok Blangah HDB flat

One person, after being assessed by an SCDF paramedic for smoke inhalation, refused to be sent to the hospital. (PHOTOS: Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — About 50 residents had to be evacuated on Wednesday (3 August) morning after a fire broke out at an HDB flat in Telok Blangah.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post said it was alerted at about 11.40am to a fire on an 11th-floor unit at Block 92B Telok Blangah Street 3.

Upon arrival, the fire was "raging" with thick black smoke emitting from the unit, SCDF added.

Firefighters from the Alexandra Fire Station forced their way into the unit and extinguished the fire using two water jets, it added.

As a result of the fire, the entire unit was affected by heat and smoke damage. Damping down operations are ongoing, said SCDF.

One person, after being assessed by an SCDF paramedic for smoke inhalation, refused to be sent to the hospital. Some 50 residents were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

