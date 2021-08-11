63 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 17 unlinked

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
SINGAPORE - 2021/08/10: People wearing facemasks as a precaution against the spread of covid-19 walk along the Helix Bridge at Marina Bay amid covid-19 pandemic. 70% of Singapore&#39;s population has been fully vaccinated against covid-19 according to data from the Ministry of Health. (Photo by Lionel Ng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
People wearing facemasks walking along the Helix Bridge at Marina Bay (PHOTO: LightRocket via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (11 August) reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Singapore, bringing the country's total to 65,953 infections.

Of them, 61 are locally transmitted with 33 linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine, 11 linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, and 17 are unlinked.

"Amongst the cases are three seniors above 70 years who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness," MOH said.

The remaining two cases are imported, and was detected and isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

More details from MOH tonight

