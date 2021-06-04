7 of 13 COVID new cases in Singapore are in community

People look at the city skyline at sunrise on 4 June, 2021 in Singapore. (PHOTO: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (4 June) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,158.

Of them, seven are local cases in the community, with all five linked to previous infections already been placed on quarantine. The remaining six are imported.

Friday marks the 40th consecutive day with local cases reported.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered, 2 in ICU

With 34 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Thursday, 61,557 cases – or 99.1 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 231 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while two of them are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 324 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from the 33 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Among the 205 confirmed cases reported from 28 May to 3 June, 66 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 106 have tested negative, and 33 serology test results are pending.

In a national televised address on Monday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the government should be able to ease COVID-19 safe management restrictions after 13 June if the pandemic situation continues to improve and the number of community cases falls further.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

3 new COVID clusters in Singapore, including at Blk 506 Hougang Ave 8

Sinovac COVID vaccine approved for use in Singapore: MOH

Possible easing of COVID restrictions after 13 June if community cases fall further: Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore to make over-the-counter DIY COVID-19 tests available to residents

COVID-19: Vaccination bookings for Singapore students to begin from 1 June