709 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths in Singapore

People dine on socially distanced tables on 7 December, 2021 in Singapore. (PHOTO: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NOTE: The MOH has stopped issuing daily media releases on infection statistics.

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (8 December) confirmed 709 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – bringing the country's total case count to 271,297 – as well as three deaths due to the disease.

Tuesday marks the sixth day in a row with less than 1,000 cases reported in the city-state. It is also the 80th day in a row with fatalities from COVID-19 reported in Singapore, with 51 people having succumbed to it this month.

The MOH did not provide details on the three fatalities reported on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 705 are local – 679 are in the community, and 20 are residents of migrant worker dormitories. The remaining 10 are imported.

The ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before – or the weekly infection growth rate – is 0.61, down from Tuesday's 0.63. This is the 26th day in a row where the figure is lower than 1.

Apart from the 774 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Two cases were on Monday confirmed to have the Omicron variant, while a third case had tested preliminarily positive for it.

139 require oxygen supplementation; 50 in ICU

A total of 1,113 cases were discharged on Wednesday, while 784 remain warded. Over the last 28 days, of the 43,346 infected individuals, 98.7 per cent had no or mild symptoms.

There are currently 139 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation.

A total of 50 cases are in the intensive care unit (ICU) – 10 are unstable and under close monitoring to prevent further deterioration, while 40 are critically ill and intubated.

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 49.8 per cent, down from Tuesday's 53.3 per cent.

As of Tuesday, the total number of individuals who have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines is 96 per cent of the eligible population.

Among the total population, 87 per cent have done so, while 87 per cent has received at least one dose, and 29 per cent has received their booster shots.

Authorities had said that the number of unvaccinated people aged 60 years and above has dropped from 57,769 to 43,611 with the adjustment of Singapore's population base.

