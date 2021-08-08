78 new COVID-19 cases detected in Singapore; 21 unlinked

Office workers seen at the Raffles Place financial business district in Singapore on 5 August. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (8 August) reported the detection of 78 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 65,764.

There are 73 new local infections, said the ministry in a news release. Of these, 43 are linked to past cases and have already been quarantined, while nine are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

Also reported were 21 new unlinked cases, said MOH.

Among the new cases are also five seniors above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of falling seriously ill.

Also detected were five imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore. All these cases were detected upon their arrival in the country.

In an earlier release, MOH said that an 80-year-old Singaporean woman had died on Saturday from complications linked to COVID-19. The woman, who developed symptoms on 21 July and was admitted to a hospital two days later, was unvaccinated and had a history of diabetes, hypertension and atrial fibrillation.

Thus far, Singapore has seen 42 deaths due to COVID-19 complications.

MORE DETAILS TO COME

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

No COVID-19 Delta Plus variant found in Singapore: MOH official

COVID: Up to 5 can dine in at restaurants from 10 Aug if all fully vaccinated

COVID: No more temperature checks at malls, public places from 19 Aug

Singapore to resume entry approvals for vaccinated work pass holders

‘Vaccinate or regular test’ regime for some sectors from 1 Oct: MTF

Those given Sinovac, Sinopharm or AstraZeneca jabs counted as fully vaccinated from 10 Aug