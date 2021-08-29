80% of Singapore population now fully vaccinated: Ong Ye Kung

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that over 4,3000 homebound people have also received their COVID-19 jabs from home vaccination teams. (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — Singapore has "crossed another milestone" with 80 per cent of its population now fully vaccinated against COVD-19, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday (29 August).

"It means Singapore has taken another step forward in making ourselves more resilient to COVID-19.

"It is the result of the collective effort of many people working behind the scenes, and the people of Singapore coming forward to take care of themselves and the people around them," said Ong in a Facebook post.

He added that over 4,3000 homebound people have also received their COVID-19 jabs from home vaccination teams. Ong also noted that about 700 requests for home vaccinations are received every week.

"To meet the demand, and thanks to over 200 volunteer doctors and nurses, and also the assistance of SAF, we are tripling the number of home vaccination teams from 11 to 33 teams," he said.

With the increased resources, the waiting time for home vaccinations has been reduced from eight weeks to four weeks, and all such vaccinations should be completed by end-September, added Ong.

