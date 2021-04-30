9 new COVID community cases in Singapore, including 4 linked to TTSH nurse cluster

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·2-min read
People watch an outdoor movie screening within their social distances during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People watch an outdoor movie screening within their social distances during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore on 7 January, 2021. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (30 April) confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,145.

Nine of them are local infections in the community, of whom eight are linked to previous cases. 

Among them, four are linked to a fully-vaccinated nurse at the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and were detected from the proactive testing of patients and staff at the hospital.

This marks the fourth day in a row with reported local cases. Fifteen remaining cases are imported. 

This story will be updated later.

This comes a day after the MOH confirmed 16 new community cases, the highest daily count of such cases since 24 community infections were reported on 11 July last year

Among them, 15 are linked to previous infections – eight to the TTSH nurse and seven to an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer – and form two new clusters. Two of the 16 community cases were fully vaccinated.

The ministry also added 29 new places to a list of public venues visited by COVID-19 community cases while infectious, including City Harvest Church and the TTSH's Healthy Kopitiam.

99% of total cases have recovered

With 20 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Thursday, 60,738 cases – or 99.4 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 110 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in the intensive care unit.

A total of 243 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from the 30 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Among the 217 confirmed cases reported from 23 to 29 April, 86 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 94 have tested negative, and 37 serology test results are pending.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

Teen slashed stranger at Boon Lay supermarket over refusal to buy cigarettes

COVID-19: Actor Terence Cao to plead guilty over 13-person gathering at his house

Latest stories

  • DBS Reports a Record S$2 Billion Net Profit: 5 Highlights from Its Latest Quarterly Earnings

    Singapore's largest lender reported a blowout quarter with earnings way above analysts' expectations. The post DBS Reports a Record S$2 Billion Net Profit: 5 Highlights from Its Latest Quarterly Earnings appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • Man Utd aim to keep Man City title celebrations on ice

    Manchester City could wrap up a third Premier League title in four seasons on Sunday, but Manchester United can keep their local rivals waiting by inflicting further damage on Liverpool's hopes of a return to the Champions League next season.

  • Hong Kong protests: 9 of 10 fugitives returned to city after mainland China jail terms to appear in court on perversion of justice charges

    Nine out of the 10 fugitives who had served jail terms in mainland China for illegally crossing the border while attempting to flee to Taiwan will appear in a Hong Kong court on Friday to face charges of perverting the course of justice. A police source said on Thursday that the only member of the group not being charged with the offence was Andy Li Yu-hin, but no further details were immediately available. The nine male defendants, aged between 17 and 31, were charged on Wednesday and will appear in Eastern Court on Friday afternoon, according to the source.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Five fugitives who fled to Taiwan ‘seeking asylum in the United States’ The Post was told the charge was initiated by the Department of Justice after it studied a recent overseas judgment which proved that avoiding trial was considered an act influencing the course of justice. The offence of perversion of justice in Hong Kong falls under the Criminal Procedures Ordinance. A court can impose any term of imprisonment or amount of fine subject to the statutory restriction on the maximum sentence it can deliver. This means if a case is heard at the magistrate court, the maximum jail term will be three years. For a District Court case, the mark is seven years, and for a High Court case, life imprisonment. The 10 are among 12 fugitives captured at sea on August 23 last year by the mainland Chinese coastguard while trying to flee to Taiwan. All faced charges or arrest over their roles in the 2019 anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Teen who tried to flee to Taiwan with other fugitives faces new bail-jumping charge Two underaged members in the group were returned to the city last December, while the others were jailed in Shenzhen for between seven months and three years for illegally crossing the border. Eight of them, including Andy Li, were then sent back to the city in March. The remaining two, Tang Kai-yin and Quinn Moon, convicted of organising the border crossing, remain in prison on the mainland. Quinn is the only woman in the group. Additional reporting by Brian WongMore from South China Morning Post:Hong Kong protests: five fugitives who fled to Taiwan ‘seeking asylum in the United States’Hong Kong teen who tried to flee to Taiwan with other fugitives faces new bail-jumping chargeThis article Hong Kong protests: 9 of 10 fugitives returned to city after mainland China jail terms to appear in court on perversion of justice charges first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

  • 16 new COVID community cases in Singapore, highest in over 9 months

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (29 April) confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,121.

  • Erdogan riles critics, Russia with 'crazy' new canal

    Not content with shaping Turkey's history, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is about to change its geography, too, by building an alternative to the Bosphorus, raising hackles at home and alarm in Russia.

  • Fourth flight postponed for Mars Ingenuity helicopter

    NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter missed its fourth scheduled flight on Thursday, with the space agency blaming a software glitch and vowing to try again the next day.

  • Canada's largest provinces to soon offer Covid vaccines to all adults

    The two Canadian provinces hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Ontario and Quebec, will make Covid vaccines available to all adults starting in May, officials said Thursday.

  • Hong Kong passes immigration bill with 'exit ban' powers

    Hong Kong passed a new immigration law on Wednesday that includes powers to stop people entering or leaving the city, raising fears Chinese mainland-style "exit bans" could be deployed in the international business hub.

  • 7 Ways to Legally Reduce Income Tax in Singapore (2021)

    There is no way around paying your taxes in Singapore. But there are several ways to reduce your tax bill. Keep reading to find out easy...

  • Man Utd hit Roma for six to banish semi-final hoodoo

    Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani each scored twice as Manchester United thrashed an injury-hit Roma 6-2 at Old Trafford to close in on the Europa League final.

  • Elderly woman publicly disowns son over RM45,000 debt

    ‘I no longer want him as my son.’ This article, Elderly woman publicly disowns son over RM45,000 debt, originally appeared on Coconuts, Asia's leading alternative media company.

  • China on alert for Covid-19 variant from India as Labour Day stress test looms

    China is on high alert after a number of people coming into the country tested positive for a coronavirus variant believed to have helped fuel a catastrophic surge of cases in neighbouring India. The reports come as China prepares for an immense stress test next week – the five-day Labour Day holiday when travellers are expected to make about 265 million trips around the country. “We have found the Indian variant [among imported cases] in some cities in China. The public is concerned and worried,” Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Thursday, without saying how many imported cases involved the variant officially known as B.1.617.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. “[The dramatic surge in India] sounds an alarm bell that the need to contain Covid-19 is far from over.” National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said found 364 people coming into the country tested positive for the coronavirus in April, a 20 per cent increase from a month earlier. In addition, 40 per cent of the 5.75 million new cases reported around the world last week were in neighbouring countries. Wu said China would continue to mobilise huge resources to guard against imported cases and he was confident that with vigilance, the country would be able to keep the variant at bay. “As long as we can stop the transmission of this variant [in China], we can stop further mutations of this variant,” he said. Health authorities in the eastern province of Zhejiang said on Thursday that 11 sailors on the Hong Kong-registered cargo ship Huayang Sunrise tested positive for the coronavirus, including one person who was asymptomatic. The bulk carrier docked at Zhoushan port and had previously made stops in India, Bangladesh, and Singapore. On Wednesday, Chongqing health authorities reported four imported cases from India and one from Nepal. But the authorities did not specify whether these new cases involved the B.1.617 variant. The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the variant, which was first detected in India in October, had spread to 17 countries. Scientists are still trying to determine if the variant is the cause of a tsunami of new Covid-19 cases in India in recent weeks. On Thursday, India reported 379,257 new cases and 3,645 deaths, pushing its total past 18 million. As China keeps a wary eye on its border, authorities expect holiday travellers to make about 54 million trips every day from May 1, roughly on a par with the number made at the same time in 2019. Wang Bin, from the NHC’s disease prevention and control bureau, said the government would deploy staff to ensure ventilation and sanitation at public venues, and a prompt response to infections. Wang said the health authorities were also aware that some inbound travellers tested positive after completing the 14-day quarantine period, and would step testing and monitoring. China will also continue its immunisation drive during the public holidays. Authorities are hoping to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population by June. More than 240 million doses had been administered by Wednesday, surpassing 234.6 million shots given in the United States. However, the number represents 17.4 doses per 100 people, far behind 71.1 in the US.More from South China Morning Post:China seeks stronger ties in South Asia with united Covid-19 frontLabour Day tourism spike in China sees more people travelling than pre-pandemic levels China braces for May holiday surge as Covid-19 threat recedesThis article China on alert for Covid-19 variant from India as Labour Day stress test looms first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

  • Iran welcomes Saudi change of tone, sees 'new chapter'

    Iran on Thursday welcomed a "change of tone" from Saudi Arabia that could clear the way to a new era of cooperation between the rival regional powers.

  • Russia-Brazil spat erupts over Sputnik vaccine snub

    Brazil's health regulator said Thursday its decision to reject the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was based on the developer's own data, after the latter threatened to sue for defamation.

  • Philippines' Duterte refuses to stop South China Sea patrols

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will not withdraw navy and coast guard boats patrolling the disputed South China Sea, insisting the country's sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable.

  • 5 Areas Most Prone to Flooding in Singapore

    Flooding in Singapore is getting increasingly common. According to Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, the recent flash floods "show the impact of climate change and the importance of planning ahead".

  • China launches first module for new space station

    China launched the first module of its "Heavenly Palace" space station on Thursday, a milestone in Beijing's ambitious plan to establish a permanent human presence in space.

  • Myanmar air bases come under rocket fire

    Two Myanmar air force bases came under rocket attack on Thursday, the military said, as the country grapples with violence in the wake of the February 1 coup.

  • Japan sumo's death after heavy fall sparks criticism of medical care

    A Japanese sumo wrestler has died a month after landing on his head during a bout and lying unattended for several minutes, raising fresh concerns about the care of fighters.

  • Anne Douglas, widow of Hollywood legend Kirk, dies at 102

    Anne Douglas, a philanthropist and widow of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, died Thursday at her home in Beverly Hills, her family said. She was 102.