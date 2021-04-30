People watch an outdoor movie screening within their social distances during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore on 7 January, 2021. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (30 April) confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,145.

Nine of them are local infections in the community, of whom eight are linked to previous cases.

Among them, four are linked to a fully-vaccinated nurse at the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and were detected from the proactive testing of patients and staff at the hospital.

This marks the fourth day in a row with reported local cases. Fifteen remaining cases are imported.

This comes a day after the MOH confirmed 16 new community cases, the highest daily count of such cases since 24 community infections were reported on 11 July last year.

Among them, 15 are linked to previous infections – eight to the TTSH nurse and seven to an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer – and form two new clusters. Two of the 16 community cases were fully vaccinated.

The ministry also added 29 new places to a list of public venues visited by COVID-19 community cases while infectious, including City Harvest Church and the TTSH's Healthy Kopitiam.

99% of total cases have recovered

With 20 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Thursday, 60,738 cases – or 99.4 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 110 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in the intensive care unit.

A total of 243 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from the 30 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Among the 217 confirmed cases reported from 23 to 29 April, 86 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 94 have tested negative, and 37 serology test results are pending.

