ActiveSG gym patron refused to use SafeEntry, pushed his way into gym twice

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
Heartbeat@Bedok. (PHOTO: Google Street View)
Heartbeat@Bedok. (PHOTO: Google Street View)

SINGAPORE — Twice last year, a man refused to use SafeEntry to check into an ActiveSG Gym, and pushed his way into the premises instead.

The second time How Wai Kong forced his way into the gym at Heartbeat@Bedok, the 57-year-old was pinned down by three security officers as he put up a fierce struggle.

How pleaded guilty in the State Courts on Tuesday (14 December) to one count each of using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, failing to keep a safe distance, and for behaving in a disorderly manner in public. Another three counts of a similar nature will be considered for his sentencing

District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan ordered for How to be assessed for a Mandatory Treatment Order (MTO) suitability report. An MTO is usually given to offenders suffering from psychiatric conditions so that they can be treated in lieu of being given jail time.

How’s psychiatric condition was not revealed in court documents. He will return to court on 14 January after being assessed.

No mobile phone with him to check in

SafeEntry is a national digital check-in system that logs the personal identification numbers and mobile numbers of individuals visiting public venues or workplaces, so as to control the transmission of COVID-19 through contact tracing. It was implemented since mid-2020, and is mandatory for entry to most venues. 

On 8 July last year, How was the first patron in line at the main entrance to the gym, which was located at Bedok North Street 1. He did not have his mobile phone with him to use the SafeEntry check-in system, and did not have his time slot booking proof with him too.

A Sport Singapore employee who was on duty at the main entrance retrieved a computer tablet to verify How’s booking and to help him check in via SafeEntry. However, How ignored him and walked past the main entrance towards the gantries to the gym. 

The employee stopped How, informing him of the need to check in. He spread his arms to block How, but How pushed him aside and walked through the gantry. The employee then called for police assistance.

Struggled aggressively before being pinned down by security

Two days later, at around the same time, How was again the first person in line to the gym at the main entrance, and again did not have his phone with him. This time, an assistant director employed by Sport Singapore was on duty, and told How to wait so that she could clear other patrons who could check in first.

Instead of complying, How pushed the assistant director aside and walked in. Two security officers detained him before he could get past the gantries.

Upset, How struggled aggressively to break free, and had to be pinned down by three security officers until he calmed down. The assistant director lodged a police report later that afternoon.

For failing to keep a safety distance, How may be jailed up to six months and/or fined up to $10,000. For behaving in a disorderly manner, he may be jailed up to six months and/or fined up to $2,000. For using criminal force on a public servant, he may be jailed up to four years and/or fined.

