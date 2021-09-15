Additional 101,000 CoronaVac doses to arrive in Singapore next week

A vial of CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech. (PHOTO: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — An additional 101,000 doses of CoronaVac - the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech - will be arriving in Singapore next Monday (20 September), and will be available through healthcare group Livingstone Health.

Sinovac said in a media release on Wednesday (15 September) that the vaccines will be available from 24 September at clinics under Livingstone Health's primary healthcare arm Phoenix Medical; at Ardennes Health Screening and Radiology Centre; and at 13 other primary-care clinics islandwide.

Advance booking is required and can be made from Friday.

According to the Sinovac media release, Singapore's Ministry of Health had announced in August that its stock of CoronaVac would be depleted after ring-fencing sufficient supplies for those receiving their second doses, and that it would facilitate the ordering of more doses by private healthcare institutions.

The ministry had earlier procured 200,000 doses of the vaccine, of which 170,000 were made available to the public at primary-care clinics under the Special Access Route framework.

Sinovac added that the latest data on CoronaVac, released in September, showed that a booster dose of the vaccine can elicit fast and long-lasting immune response against the COVID-19 Delta variant.

A study conducted by Chile's health ministry, published in July, found that CoronVac was 65.9 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19, 87.5 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisation, 90.3 per cent at preventing intensive care unit admission, and 86.3 per cent effective at preventing COVID-related death.

Clinics offering additional CoronaVac: Anteh Dispensary (Grandvew Suites Singapore), Ardennes Health Screening and Radiology Centre (Paya Lebar Square), Phoenix Medical Group Novena (Novena Regency), Phoenix Medical Group Hillview (HillV2), Phoenix Medical Group Paya Lebar (Paya Lebar Square), Central Medical Group (11 Jalan Bukit Merah), Chua Medical Clinic and Surgery (642 Bukit Batok Central), Dedicare Medical Practice & Surgery (419 Hougang Avenue 8), Fullerton Health, Integrated Wellness Clinic (Novena Specialist Center), Sengkang Family Clinic (274D Compassvale Bow), Sembawang Mart Medical Centre (511 Canberra Road), Mediview Clinic & Surgery (150 Toa Payoh Lorong 1), Pinnacle Family Clinic (518 Serangoon North Avenue 4), Precious Medical Centre (Paragon Medical), SATA CommHealth Ang Mo Kio Medical Centre (716 Ang Mo Kio Avenu 6), SATA CommHealth Jurong Medical Centre (135 Jurong Gateway Road).

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore