The aftermath of the blaze at Block 147 Tampines Ave 5. (PHOTO: FB/SCDF)

SINGAPORE — A fire broke out at a second-storey HDB flat at Block 147 Tampines Avenue 5 on Monday morning (8 May).

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was of electrical origin, and involved a portable air-conditioning unit inside the bedroom of the affected flat.

In a Facebook post on Monday, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 8.10am. Around 60 residents were evacuated and one person was taken to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze using a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks, SCDF said.

It also expressed their appreciation for the quick response of the public to the emergency at the Tampines Housing Board block.

"We understand that prior to SCDF's arrival, members of the public had attempted to fight the fire using a hose reel. SCDF will be reaching out to commend them for their swift action in responding to the emergency," added SCDF.

