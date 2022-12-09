Alhaitham, Yaoyao new playable characters coming in Genshin Impact version 3.4

Alhaitham and Yaoyao have been revealed to be the new playable characters coming in Genshin Impact version 3.4, which is expected to be released in mid-January 2023. (Photos: HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse revealed on Friday (9 December) that the two new playable characters releasing in version 3.4 will be Alhaitham and Yaoyao. The next version is expected to be released in mid-January 2023.

Both upcoming characters wield Dendro visions, bringing the total number of Dendro characters in the game up to six.

As of the current Genshin Impact version 3.3, the only Dendro characters in the game are the Dendro Traveler, Collei, Tighnari, and Nahida, otherwise known as the Dendro Archon Lesser Lord Kusanali.

Alhaitham and Yaoyao are sure to be welcome additions to the game's roster of Dendro characters, who have been dominating the metagame thanks to the many strong Dendro elemental reactions.

Here's everything we know about Alhaitham and Yaoyao so far!

Alhaitham

Alhaitham is the Scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya, one of the highest positions within the institution. He featured prominently in the Sumeru Archon Quests, helping the Traveler uncover the conspiracy within the Akademiya to create a new God of Wisdom and releasing Lesser Lord Kusanali from captivity.

Aside from his Dendro vision, Alhaitham is also expected to be a Sword wielder. In the Sumeru Archon Quest storyline of Genshin Impact version 2.2, he was seen wielding a sword in a duel against the General Mahamatra Cyno.

Alhaitham belongs to the Sumeru Akademiya's Haravatat Darshan, the school that specializes in the study of semiotics, language, and ancient runes.

The Sumeru Akademiya Scribe has shown himself to be a brilliant scholar and strategist, but he operates purely on rationality. This has put Alhaitham in conflict with many within the Sumeru Akademiya, and he most often clashes with his roommate Kaveh of the Kshahrewar Darshan.

Alhaitham is expected to be the featured 5-star character for Genshin Impact version 3.4.

Yaoyao

Yaoyao is a little girl from Liyue and is the disciple of a figure known as the Streetward Rambler. The Streetward Rambler is also known as Madame Ping, the Adeptus disguised an old lady that gives the Traveler the Serenitea Pot. As such, Yaoyao is also the junior disciple of Xiangling, who learned martial arts from Madame Ping.

The people of Liyue Harbor often see Madame Ping bring along the smiley Yaoyao with her, and the two apparently behave like a loving grandparent and grandchild, though they are not blood related.

Yaoyao is a warmhearted and considerate child, which is why the Adepit are all very fond of her. The stuffed toy she is holding is called Yuegui, an Adepti treasure crafted by Cloud Retainer. Yuegui protects Yaoyao from any danger and never leaves her side.

While Yaoyao will only be releasing in Genshin Impact version 3.4, she is actually one of the earliest known playable characters in the game. She was among a set of characters that were leaked since before the game officially released in September 2020 alongside the likes of Hu Tao, Shenhe, Rosaria, Kokomi, and Yun Jin, among others.

Yaoyao is expected to be a 4-star character who wields a Catalyst.

Genshin Impact is currently in version 3.3, which is expected to run until mid-January 2023.

