All Singapore households to receive 10 ART kits next month as COVID cases spike: report

Antigen rapid test (ART) kits for self-testing. (PHOTO: Reuters/Edgar Su)

SINGAPORE — All households in Singapore will receive 10 antigen rapid test kits amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The Straits Times reported Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong making the announcement after touring a mobile vaccination centre in Yishun on Monday (27 June). Distribution of the kits will begin some time next month.

Wong, who is the co-chairman of the multi-ministry taskforce for COVID-19, also told reporters that there is no need to tighter safe management measures for now. However, this cannot be ruled out, as cases are expected to continue to rise.

The Straits Times reported him as saying that the uptick in the number of infections is driven by the newer BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.

The Ministry of Health had said on 21 June that the two variants accounted for around 30 per cent of all virus cases in the past week, up from 17 per cent the week before.

Wong, who was with Health Minister and MTF co-chairman Ong Ye Kung during the tour, told reporters that there is no evidence yet that current infections are more severe.

With hospitals still able to cope with the situation, Wong said that Singapore should be able to "ride through this wave" without having to tighten existing measures. However, he stressed that the situation is fluid, and urged Singaporeans to be vigilant and do testing.

