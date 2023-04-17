We’re counting down the days before we can finally officially board Honkai: Star Rail’s Astral Express on 26 April!

There will be a lot of new faces to meet, but did you know that there are a lot of familiar faces from Honkai: Star Rail's predecessor, Honkai Impact 3rd, joining us in our journey through the stars as well?

While HoYoverse have stated that Honkai: Star Rail is its own story, it’s comforting to see some of their iconic Honkai Impact 3rd characters being given a chance to take the stage, even though they’re quite different (well, save for two!) from the version of them we grew to love.

So, who are they, and what role will they play in Honkai: Star Rail? Read on to find out!

Same face, different game

Welt Yang

Welt Yang as he appears in Honkai: Star Rail (left) and Honkai Impact 3rd (right). (Photos: HoYoverse)

We’ve explored Welt Yang and why exactly he ended up in the Astral Express. But to keep the long (and complicated) story short, Welt Yang was a key figure in Honkai Impact 3rd’s universe as the former sovereign of the Anti-Honkai organisation ‘Anti-Entropy’, as well as the second ‘Herrscher of Reason’.

After the events of Honkai Impact 3rd, Welt Yang found a semblance of peace in his life and established his own animation studio, leading into the timeline of 'A Post Honkai Odyssey'.

However, he inexplicably disappeared as threats of an alien invasion plagued the world. It is later revealed that Welt had infiltrated one of the alien ships, leading him to be stranded in outer space.

Welt is one of only two characters who directly come from Honkai Impact 3rd’s universe and crossed over into Honkai: Star Rail.

Himeko

Himeko as she appears in Honkai: Star Rail (left) and Honkai Impact 3rd (right). (Photos: HoYoverse)

Himeko gets a second chance at life (ouch) in Honkai: Star Rail, this time as the Astral Express’s dependable navigator.

In Honkai Impact 3rd, Himeko Murata was the beloved teacher of the Valkyries in St. Freyja Academy. She was a pivotal presence during the quelling of the awakening of the second Herrscher of the Void, saving Kiana at the price of her life.

Her passing came as a shock to players all over, so imagine our joy at seeing her again in Honkai: Star Rail!

Regardless of the fact that she isn’t the Himeko we know, it’s great to finally see her in action once again.

Bronya

Bronya as she appears in Honkai: Star Rail (left) and Honkai Impact 3rd (right). (Photos: HoYoverse)

Bronya Zaychick of Honkai Impact 3rd becomes Bronya Rand for Honkai: Star Rail.

Although she is no longer the Herrscher of Reason and Truth in this universe, Bronya is still faced with the mighty destiny of being the next Supreme Guardian of Belobog.

However, much about what we love about Bronya during her time as a Valkyrie is still present within Bronya Rand. She is resolved, powerful, and dedicated to the people she protects.

Her appearance however, is that of the adult version of Bronya and not the familiar young twin-tailed look she had throughout the main storyline.

The adult appearance was introduced in ‘A Post Honkai Odyssey 2’ with the battlesuit ‘Silverwing: N-EX’.

Seele

Seele as she appears in Honkai: Star Rail (left) and Honkai Impact 3rd (right). (Photos: HoYoverse)

Seele Vollerei may be quiet, meek, and wouldn’t dare hurt a fly, but Honkai: Star Rail’s version of Seele is the total opposite, instead having the same characteristics of Honkai Impact 3rd Seele’s alter ego, Veliona.

Captains may remember Veliona as brash and violent, but with a kind and caring streak under her hardy facade.

Seele of Honkai: Star Rail is the same, even getting her appearance as a result of a mix of the battlesuits Starchasm Nyx (which belongs to Veliona) and Swallowtail Phantasm (Seele’s introductory suit).

Sushang

Sushang as she appears in Honkai: Star Rail (left) and Honkai Impact 3rd (right). (Photos: HoYoverse)

Li Sushang was once an NPC in Honkai Impact 3rd, but became playable with the release of her battlesuit ‘Jade Knight’. She is also a disciple of the Valkyrie and Herrscher of Sentience Fu Hua. She was one of the main characters of the 7 Swords visual novel as well.

Honkai: Star Rail’s version of Sushang is an amateur member of Xianzhou Luofu’s Cloud Knights, with the goal of becoming a distinguished member of the group.

A little fun fact, the massive chicken Sushang summons during her burst is designed after Fu Hua’s Roasted Chicken mascot!

So we can also say that Fu Hua’s in the game (just kidding… maybe… HoYoverse we can’t wait to see a Senti expy…)

Natasha

Natasha as she appears in Honkai: Star Rail (left) and Honkai Impact 3rd (right). (Photos: HoYoverse)

Natasha Ciora (or more known as Raven) in Honkai Impact 3rd is a trained mercenary employed by the World Serpent, one of the three groups that were made to quell the Honkai invasion. She is bloodthirsty and ruthless, but also hides a soft spot for children, evident during the story as she cared for the children of Nagazora.

Honkai: Star Rail’s version of Natasha however, does away with her contract killer days and made her into a dependable doctor and matron of Belobog’s underground orphanage.

Silver Wolf

Silver Fox as she appears in Honkai: Star Rail (left) and Honkai Impact 3rd (right). (Photos: HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf, the mysterious and talented hacker that appears with Kafka during the beginning of Honkai: Star Rail, is lifted from Bronya Zaychik’s alternate universe self Bronie, or ‘Haxxor Bunny’.

Much like Silver Wolf, Haxxor Bunny is also a prodigy with technology, with her base of operation being within Arc City, one of the many event-centred locations of Honkai Impact 3rd.

Luocha

Luocha as he appears in Honkai: Star Rail (left) and Honkai Impact 3rd (right). (Photos: HoYoverse)

While he bears a different name, Honkai: Star Rail's Luocha bears a striking resemblance to Honkai Impact 3rd's Otto Apocalypse, arguably the greatest villain HoYoverse has created so far.

Otto Apocalypse was a man driven by a great desire to save his one great love, even at the price of millions (yes literally millions) of lives. He is cunning, intelligent, and would stop at nothing to reach his goals. He was also the previous overseer of Schicksal, as well as a talented inventor in his own right.

Luocha on the other hand, is a part of the Intergalactic Merchants Guild, and is currently based in Xianzhou Luofu. He has a vast expertise in medicine, and carries a mysterious coffin on his back.

Now we have our guesses as to who exactly is in the coffin, and we can indulge in the idea that it could contain a certain, white haired girl…

Cocolia

Cocolia Rand is Bronya’s adoptive mother and the current Supreme Guardian of Belobog, which is a role that is not different to her Honkai Impact 3rd version, where she is also Bronya and Seele’s adoptive mother in their orphanage.

Void Archives

The Void Archives is the last divine key created by the Flamechaser Vil-V, from a Herrscher core. However, the Flamechasers were terrified of the Void Archives, and thus sealed it, fearing that it could become an inestimable enemy of humanity.

Otto Apocalypse would free the Void Archives from its prison, and it would accompany him while imprisoned in his consciousness during his 500-year journey to revive his beloved, being an important way for him to mimic other divine keys as well as further expanding his knowledge.

After the events of ‘Thus Spoke Apocalypse’, Void Archives took over one of Otto’s Soulium avatars, thus bearing a likeness to the former Overseer (and in turn, a similar appearance to Luocha).

Although not yet seen (or named) in game, it is revealed in the Honkai Impact 3rd Manga ‘Alien Space’ that the Void Archives was with Welt Yang in the alien spaceship, becoming the second HI3 character to cross into Star Rail’s universe.

In a conversation with Himeko on the Astral Express, she alludes to the presence of Void Archives in the Express, however also confirming that he had inexplicably disappeared before the beginning of the game.

