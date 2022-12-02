Alliance reveal new roster with s4 and SEA players ChYuan and ponlo

Alliance has revealed its new roster for the 2022-2023 Dota Pro Circuit season will have two Southeast Asian players in ChYuan and ponlo and will be led by returning captain s4. (Photos: Alliance)

Western European Dota 2 stalwart Alliance have revealed their lineup for the 2022-2023 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season on Friday (2 November), with Gustav "s4" Magnusson returning once again to lead a roster that consists of old faces and newcomers from Southeast Asia.

For the first time since their inception, Alliance's Dota 2 squad will include players from Southeast Asia — Malaysian midlaner Ng "ChYuan" Kee Chyuan and Singaporean position 4 support player Remus "ponlo" Goh.

Prior to moving to Western Europe to join Alliance, ponlo spent 2022 playing with Quincy Crew in North America and Aster.Aries in China while ChYuan last played for Fnatic in 2021.

The new lineup also includes two former Alliance players in s4 and Simon "Handsken" Haag.

This is now s4's fourth stint with Alliance, having been part of the team's championship squad at The International 2013 (TI3) as well as its rosters in 2015 to 2016 and 2020 to 2021.

S4 notably played much of the 2021-2022 DPC season with goonsquad, bringing along Handsken and Charlie "Charlie" Arat in his return to Alliance.

Handsken played under the Alliance banner from 2019 to January 2022 before joining s4 in goonsquad. Meanwhile, Charlie joins Alliance after noteworthy showings with goonsquad, Chicken Fighters, and High Coast Esports.

Alliance dropped the entirety of their previous roster back in October after a disastrous Summer Tour in the 2021-2022 DPC season, where the team failed to win a single game and were relegated to Division II for the 2022-2023 season.

Time will tell if this new squad will be able to bring the organisation back to Division I in a very stacked Western European regional league.

The reveal of Alliance's new roster is the latest of many developments in the global Dota 2 scene's ongoing post-TI11 roster shuffle.

With so much of the Dota 2 competitive scene cantered around TI and its multimillion-dollar prize pools, most teams are formed with the goal of getting to the game's world championship tournament in a bid to claim the Aegis of Champions and the lion's share of the massive prize.

But only one team can win TI, and this year, it was Tundra Esports being crowned champion.

With that, the rest of the scene are now scrambling to assemble the best rosters possible to try again next year.

Alliance roster:

Charlie "Charlie" Arat Ng "ChYuan" Kee Chyuan Gustav "s4" Magnusson Remus "ponlo" Goh Simon "Handsken" Haag

