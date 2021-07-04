Alter Ego Celestè defeat OG Aqua to win fourth-straight FSL VALORANT Open title

(Photo: Yahoo Esports SEA)

Alter Ego Celestè outlasted Oasis Gaming Aqua, 3-2, in the intense best-of-five grand finals of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers: FSL Open IV on Sunday (4 July) to bag their fourth-straight FSL VALORANT Open championship.

Alter Ego Celestè and OG Aqua were among the eight teams that survived a gruelling group stage in late June to advance to the playoffs of the VCT Game Changers: FSL Open IV.

Alter Ego Celestè opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Kid Mai Ork then pulled off back-to-back sweeps over Galaxy Racer Female and The Impaler to reach their fourth-straight FSL Open grand finals.

Meanwhile, OG Aqua had a good start to the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over Aricat Aresta before they were knocked down to the lower bracket by The Impaler. OG Aqua then went on a rampage in the lower bracket — knocking out Kid Mai Ork, Galaxy Racer Female, and The Impaler — to earn the right to challenge Alter Ego Celestè in the finals.

Alter Ego Celestè looked like they were going to cruise to their fourth-straight FSL Open title after they absolutely dominated OG Aqua, 13-2, in the opening game of the finals in Ascent. OG Aqua quickly shook off their loss in game and made a statement by besting the eventual four-time champions, 13-6, in Icebox to tie up the series 1-1.

Alter Ego Celestè then took control of game three in Bind, 13-5, to take a commanding 2-1 series lead. With their backs against the wall, OG Aqua were able to storm back into the series by taking game four in Breeze, 13-5, and force a deciding game five.

OG Aqua's spirited comeback into the series, it was not enough to stop Alter Ego Celestè from bagging yet another FSL VALORANT title. Alter Ego Celestè were in control of the first half of game five in Split, 8-4, then took care of business with a 5-1 run in the second half to secure the series win.

With their victory, Alter Ego Celestè bagged the grand prize of US$1,500 their fourth-straight FSL VALORANT Open title while OG Aqua took home US$1,200 in consolation.

Story continues

FSL recently partnered with VALORANT developer Riot Games to expand the 2021 FSL VALORANT Circuit into the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers Southeast Asia series.

The series will have four stages, starting with the FSL Open, a monthly open group stage tournament where the top eight teams will earn points for the FSL Open Leaderboard. The top three teams in the leaderboard will then qualify for FSL Elite.

The next stage is the FSL Open Overtime in September, where teams that finished 4th to 19th on the leaderboard will compete for three qualifying spots to FSL Elite. This is followed by the FSL Wildcard, which is open to teams who have not qualified for the FSL Elite, or teams new to the circuit. The top two teams will earn a spot for FSL Elite.

Finally, the FSL Elite, which is currently scheduled for October, will see the eight teams that have qualified play for a prize pool of US$25,000. The last team standing at FSL Elite will claim the grand prize of US$10,000 and the title of VCT Game Changers Southeast Asia champions.

Three teams in the FSL VALORANT Circuit have already qualified for FSL Elite: Alter Ego Celestè, Galaxy Racer Female, and Kid Mai Ork.

Meanwhile, 16 other squads are in the running for a spot in FSL Overtime, namely The Impaler, Aricat Aresta, UndeRank Female, Asteria, Magnifique, OG Aqua, Virago, Team Lugiami, BIG SCYTHE, TiAMAT, Cerulean Sentinel Esports, Lightality Estelle, Wildfire Sphinx, Alternative.Lady, Dynasty Arise, and JAI-MHA.

Read also:

VALORANT is coming to mobile

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page.

Check out esports videos from Yahoo TV: