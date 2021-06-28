Alter Ego Celestè headline FSL VALORANT Open IV playoff teams

(Photo: FSL FPS Facebook)

Three-time 2021 FSL VALORANT Open champions Alter Ego Celestè headline the list of eight teams that made it through the FSL VALORANT Open IV group stage over the weekend (26 and 27 June) to qualify for the playoffs, which start on Thursday (1 July).

Alter Ego Celestè were joined by Open III finalist Galaxy Racer as well as The Impaler, OG Aqua, Kid Mai Ork, Aricat Aresta, Dynasty Arise, and Asteria.

The FSL VALORANT Open IV group stage saw the 48 participating teams drawn into four groups of 12 teams each competing in a 'GSL' format, double-elimination bracket with best-of-one matches. The two teams that emerged victorious from each group's upper and lower brackets will qualify for the playoffs.

Galaxy Racer and The Impaler qualified from Group A, OG Aqua and Kid Mai Ork from Group B, Alter Ego Celestè and Aricat Aresta from Group C, as well as Dynasty Arise and Asteria from Group D.

The upcoming FSL VALORANT Open IV playoffs will be a double-elimination bracket where all matches will be a best-of-three except for the grand finals, which will be a full best-of-five series.

The playoffs, scheduled from 1 to 4 July, will open with Galaxy Racer taking on Asteria, followed by the match between Alter Ego Celestè and Kid Mai Ork, then a showdown between OG Aqua and Aricat Aresta, and with the Dynasty Arise-versus-The Impaler match rounding out the first round.

The eight teams in the playoffs will be fighting for their cut of the US$5,000 prize pool, with all teams guaranteed at least US$150 in winnings, and points to get on the FSL Open Leaderboard. The champions will claim the lion's share of US$1,500 and 10 FSL Circuit points.

FSL recently partnered with VALORANT developer Riot Games to expand the 2021 FSL VALORANT Circuit into the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers Southeast Asia series.

The series will have four stages, starting with the FSL Open, a monthly open group stage tournament where the top eight teams will earn points for the FSL Open Leaderboard. The top three teams in the leaderboard will then qualify for FSL Elite.

The next stage is the FSL Open Overtime in September, where teams that finished 4th to 19th on the leaderboard will compete for three qualifying spots to FSL Elite. This is followed by the FSL Wildcard, which is open to teams who have not qualified for the FSL Elite, or teams new to the circuit. The top two teams will earn a spot for FSL Elite.

Finally, the FSL Elite, which is currently scheduled for October, will see the eight teams that have qualified play for a prize pool of US$25,000. The last team standing at FSL Elite will claim the grand prize of US$10,000 and the title of VCT Game Changers Southeast Asia champions.

