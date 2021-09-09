(Photo: FSL)

Aricat Aresta, AEOSS Arise, and BIG SCYTHE emerged victorious in the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers SEA: FSL Open Overtime to earn three coveted spots at FSL Elite, the concluding marquee tournament of the 2021 VCT Game Changers SEA FSL VALORANT Circuit.

FSL Overtime, which was held from 2 to 5 September, saw the 16 teams placed 4th to 19th in the FSL VALORANT Circuit leaderboard at the conclusion of its Open tournament stage fighting for three spots at FSL Elite. The 16 participating teams duked it out in a double-elimination bracket, with two teams qualifying from the upper bracket while one squad earned their spot through the lower bracket.

Aricat Aresta from Thailand, the fourth-placed team in the leaderboard, was the first to qualify for FSL Elite. They swept through Amari Esports and Achilles Amr Esports in the first two rounds to advance to the first best-of-five upper bracket final match against BIG SCYTHE, who defeated 6issyx and TiAMAT to get there.

BIG SCYTHE managed to score the first win of the series in Ascent before Aricat Aresta dominated them in Icebox and Bind to take a commanding 2-1 series lead. While BIG SCYTHE won game four in Split to force the series to a game five, Aricat Aresta were still able to edge them out in the decider at Breeze to punch their tickets to FSL Elite.

Meanwhile, AEOSS Arise from the Philippines, who placed ninth in the leaderboard, earned the second spot at FSL Elite from the upper bracket without dropping a single game. They breezed through Fuma Gaming and Lightality Estelle in the first two rounds to advance to the second upper bracket final against Hashira SR, who they then promptly swept in order to claim their spot at FSL Elite.

BIG SCYTHE from Indonesia, the seventh-placed team in the leaderboard, managed to bounce back from their loss to Aricat Aresta to take the final spot at FSL Elite from the lower bracket. After losing in the upper bracket finals, BIG SCYTHE swept Lightality Estelle to advance to the lower bracket finals against TiAMAT.

Story continues

BIG SCYTHE started the series strong by taking game one in Ascent, but TiAMAT struck back hard in game two at Bind to tie up the series 1-1. The Indonesian squad then dominated in Icebox to take a commanding 2-1 lead heading into game four at Haven, where they edged out their opponents in a 17-15 overtime thriller to qualify for FSL Elite.

Aricat Aresta, AEOSS Arise, and BIG SCYTHE will be joining Renatus White, Galaxy Racer, and juggernauts Alter Ego Celestè, who notably made a clean sweep of all six 2021 FSL VALORANT Open tournaments, in FSL Elite. Two last two spots in the tournament will be up for grabs in FSL Wildcard.

FSL Wildcard, scheduled 25 September to 3 October, will be open to teams who have not qualified for FSL Elite or are new to the circuit. The top two teams in this event will claim the majority of its US$5,000 prize pool as well as the final coveted spots in FSL Elite.

Finally, FSL Elite will see the eight qualified teams compete for the lion's share of US$10,000 out of a prize pool of US$25,000. The last team standing at FSL Elite will claim the title of the overall VCT Game Changers Southeast Asia champions.

FSL partnered with VALORANT developer Riot Games back in June to expand the 2021 FSL VALORANT Circuit into the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers Southeast Asia series.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter.