Asean Para Games: Singapore adds 2 golds from swimming, shot put

Para-swimmer Wong Zhi Wei with his gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle (S13) at the 2022 Asean Para Games in Solo, Indonesia. (PHOTO: SNPC/Andy Pascua)
SINGAPORE — Singapore landed two more golds at the Asean Para Games (APG) on Wednesday (3 August), as the city-state's para-swimmers enjoyed a four-medal harvest at the pools in Solo, Indonesia.

Wong Zhi Wei claimed the gold in the men's 100m freestyle (S13) race, clocking a Games record 1min 0.07sec to finished ahead of Vietnam's Quoc Phi Tran (1:02.41) and Thailand's Memetta Noi (1:11.38).

"This is my first major Games gold medal since I came back to training after my A-Levels and my surgery in 2020, so for me this felt like a step forward in the right direction," he said. "I feel I am better than I was back then and have recovered and matured."

Wong's teammate Colin Soon, who had already won a gold medal in the men's 100m breaststroke (SB12) on Monday, followed up with a silver in the 100m freestyle (S12), clocking 1:03.10 to finish behind Indonesia's Maulana Rifky Yavianda (56.73sec).

Darren Chan also picked up his second bronze medal at the Games, finishing third in the men's 100m freestyle (S14) in a national-record time of 1:00.27. He had earlier picked up a bronze in the 50m butterfly (S14) on Tuesday.

In the women's 100m freestyle (S14), Danielle Moi earned a bronze medal after clocking 1:07.49.

Singapore's Muhammad Diroy Noordin competes in the men's shot put event during the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. (FILE PHOTO: Sport Singapore)
In track and field, thrower Diroy Noordin earned a gold in the shot put (F40/41), earning his first gold at the APG. He threw 9.91m to finish ahead of Indonesias' Ansyari (9.03m) and Vietnam's Tran Van (9.01m).

He picked earlier up a bronze medal in the javelin (F40/41) with a distance of 26.18m on Monday.

