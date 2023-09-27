Asian Games 2023: Maximilian Maeder lands 1st gold for Singapore with dominant show

Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder wins Singapore's first gold at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games in the Formula Kite sailing event. (PHOTOS: Yeo's/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — He has had a stellar 2023 - winning the Formula Kite title at the Sailing World Championships, earning Singapore a sailing spot at the 2024 Olympics, and winning the Sportsboy of the Year honours at the Singapore Sports Awards for the second straight year.

On Wednesday (27 September), Maximilian Maeder added the Asian Games gold medal to his growing list of accomplishments, as he dominated the Formula Kite competition at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre to clinch Singapore's first gold at the Games.

The 17-year-old - the youngest winner in any Olympic sailing class competition after emerging triumphant at the world championships earlier this year - won every of his 16 races to enter the final as the top qualifier.

However, the final was called off due to weak winds, meaning the Singaporean could take home the gold medal.

Maeder has been making waves since winning the first of his three Formula Kite youth titles in 2021. He also won the Formula Kite men's competition at the 2021 World Sailing Youth Championships, and rose to the top of the men's Formula Kite world rankings in September 2021.

His remarkable sporting achievements earned him a three-year sponsorship from beverage company Yeo Hiap Seng and the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation in 2022, supporting his training and equipment as he aims for Olympic glory next year.

"Congratulations to Max for winning the gold medal at the Asian Games Hangzhou," said Yeo's chairman Daryl Ng.

"His win is a source of immense excitement for all of us in Singapore. We look forward to Max's upward journey from here to the Olympic Games as he continues to inspire young athletes across the country.”

Earlier in the day, Victoria Chan added a bronze medal for Singapore in the women’s ILCA6 event, after her medal race was also cancelled.

