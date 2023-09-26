Asian Games 2023: Singapore sailors begin medal haul with 2 silvers, 1 bronze

Singapore's ILCA4 sailors Isaac Goh (left) and Keira Carlyle pose with their coach Liu Hong. (PHOTO: Facebook/Ben Tan)

SINGAPORE — Singapore's sailors began their medal haul at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, claiming two silvers and one bronze at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre on Tuesday (26 September).

SEA Games gold medallist Isaac Goh, 16, clinched silver in the boys' ILCA4 event on his maiden Asiad appearance with 21 net points after 11 races.

He finished behind Thailand's gold-medal winner Weka Bhanubandh (13 net points) and ahead of Malaysia's Muhammad Asnawai Iqbal Adam (42 points).

Olympians Justin Liu and Denise Lim also took silver in the mixed Nacra 17 event, scoring 28 net points to finish behind China's Zhao Huancheng and Wang Saibo (18 points). Japan's Shibuki Iitsuka and Oura Nishida-Capiglia were third.

In the girls' ILCA4 category, 17-year-old Keira Carlyle clinched a bronze medal after winning the final race to overtake South Korea's Seok Jae-kyoung.

The Singaporean finished with 28 net points to finish behind gold medallist Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand (16 points) and silver medallist Neha Thakur of India (27 points).

A number of Singapore sailors - including world champion kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder and Olympian Ryan Lo - remain in medal contention going into the last day of competition on Wednesday.

Singapore's sailors had earned one gold and one bronze at the last Asian Games edition in Jakarta in 2018.

Wushu athlete Kimberly Ong had claimed Singapore’s first medal at this Asian Games, with her bronze in the women’s changquan on Monday.

