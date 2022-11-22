Six female Australian students from Bacchus Marsh Grammar (left) were arrested for shoplifting at a Victoria's Secret store in Mandarin Gallery. (PHOTOS: Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — The six Australian schoolgirls who were held for investigations in Singapore after allegedly caught shoplifting from Orchard Road retail stores have reportedly returned home.

The Straits Times reported Australia media as saying on Tuesday (22 November) that the principal from the girls' school, Bacchus Marsh Grammar, said that matters had been resolved, and all the schoolgirls have left Singapore last Saturday and are back home.

“Everyone is here and they all came in on the same flight... All matters have been resolved and the girls were allowed to proceed to the airport with no further action,” said the principal, Andrew Neal.

Singapore police had said on 16 November that six teenagers aged 14 to 16 had been arrested and were being investigated in relation to the case.

Australian media identified the girls as Year 10 students from Bacchus Marsh Grammar, a private school about 60km north of Melbourne, and were in Singapore to take part in a netball competition.

Daily Mail Australia reported that the girls were caught on CCTV camera stashing away expensive lingerie from the store, before leaving without paying. The Herald Sun also said that the girls spent more than "10 hours in cells" after they were arrested, returning to their hotel at around 3.30am.

The school principal had earlier said in a statement that the police have been firm, fair and thorough and the school is appreciative of their professionalism,

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.