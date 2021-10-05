Australia won't welcome international tourists till 2022; priority given to students and migrants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·2-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Canberra: International tourists won't be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was expected to reach the vaccination benchmark on Tuesday at which the country could begin to open up: 80 percent of the population aged 16 and older having a second shot.

Last week, he outlined plans to allow vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to fly overseas from November for the first time since an extraordinarily tough travel ban took effect in March last year.

But Morrison on Tuesday said that after Australians, the next priority would be skilled migrants and international students entering Australia before tourists.

Australian immigration has been at its lowest since World War II because of pandemic restrictions. The pandemic has also had a disastrous effect on Australian universities that rely heavily on fees paid by international students. The education sector fears that students will enroll in other countries unless Australia opens its border to them soon.

"The next priorities are skilled migrants that are very important for the country and who are double vaccinated, as well as students who are coming and returning to Australia for their studies," Morrison told Seven Network television.

"We will get to international visitors as well, I believe next year," Morrison added.

The Australian Tourism Export Council, which represents a sector that made 45 billion Australian dollars ($33 billion) a year from international tourists before the pandemic, wants international visitors to return by March.

Australia is racing to inoculate its population as an outbreak of the more contagious delta variant that began in Sydney in June continues to spread.

Victoria state on Tuesday reported a national record 1,763 new local infections. Australia's second-most populous state also reported four COVID-19 deaths.

The previous national record of 1,599 infections in 24 hours was set by New South Wales when its outbreak peaked on 10 Sept.

Hospitalizations peaked in Australia's most populous state in mid-September.

New South Wales leads the other states in vaccination rates and Sydney's airport is expected to be the first to reopen to vaccinated travellers.

Also See: Australia, world's largest coal exporter, may not join this year's UN climate summit in Glasgow

Ashes: 'No special deals' for England cricketers during series, says Australia PM Scott Morrison

'AUKUS complements Quad': Australian prime minister Morrison lauds India's warm embrace

Read more on World by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for protests across country tomorrow

    New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday called upon farmers' organisations across the country to protest at District Collector's and District Magistrate's offices in all districts across the country on Monday over the death of the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Petrol, diesel prices hiked, reach record high

    New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked on Tuesday across metros, touching a record high in the country.

  • Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

    Watching the sun go down on a warm spring day while listening to soundtracks playing on headphones, dozens of people on Sunday danced in a mountain top park in South Africa's economic capital of Johannesburg.

  • Australia Women and India Women draw D/N Test: Records broken

    The lone Day/Night Test match between Australia Women and India Women ended in a draw.Rain played a significant role in dampening the chance of getting a result in this match after the first two days were hampered significantly.India Women scored 377/8 d and 135/3 d in their two innings.Australia Women had declared at 241/9 before managing 36/2.Here's more.

  • Maha'tra NCB raid: 3 of 8 detained persons taken for medical test by NCB

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Hours after a team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa, three of the eight detained persons in connection with the raid were taken for the medical test by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

  • World Teachers' Day 2021: Here are some quotes and wishes to share with your educators

    Teachers educate and impart values to the lives of their students that help develop their self-esteem and social consciousness

  • You cannot stop person like Priyanka: Robert Vadra on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

    New Delhi, Oct 4 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law and businessman, Robert Vadra, on October 04, alleged that Uttar Pradesh Police “manhandled and mistreated” his wife and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while she was on her way to meet the families of victims of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Talking to ANI, Vadra asserted that he and his family would continue their fight for the people of the country. He further alleged the government of using the central investigating agencies against the people dissent against the system."You cannot stop a person like Priyanka," said Vadra and further alleged that the UP Police pushed his wife while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. “I saw last night that how Priyanka was pushed around, her hands were twisted, she was caught by clothes. There was no warrant, all she was trying to do was meet the families of the people who lost their lives to sympathize,” he said.

  • SNPC in talks with sponsors to boost cash awards for para-athletes: Edwin Tong

    The Singapore National Paralympic Council is holding talks with private sponsors to boost cash awards.

  • Explosion rocks mosque in Kabul, multiple casualties confirmed

    Kabul [Afghanistan], October 3 (ANI): An explosion took place at a mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon.

  • Singapore #Fitspo of the Week: Sutsiam Sae Goh

    The series is dedicated to inspirational men and women in Singapore leading healthy and active lifestyles. This week: actor Sutsiam Sae Goh.

  • ‘Renting the Taj Mahal’: the fight to save Darjeeling’s toy train

    India’s tiny train has puffed up the Himalayas since 1881 but now the world heritage site is under threat A ‘jungle tea safari’ on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in Sukna, West Bengal, in August. Delhi is proposing to privatise the historic train line. Photograph: Diptendu Dutta/AFP/Getty “Darjeeling ko sano rail, hirna lai abo tyari cha / Guard le shuna bhai siti bajayo” (Darjeeling’s dainty train is all set to chug off / Oh, listen to the guard blowing the whistle): generations of children i

  • Madhya Pradesh: Monkey Snatches Rs 1 Lakh From Man In Autorickshaw

    In a bizarre incident, a wild monkey stole Rs 1 lakh wrapped in a towel and started throwing it on the road.

  • Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 'BJP can't tolerate any voice against them,' says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

    New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday termed the incident as murder adding that the opposition party cannot tolerate any voice against them.

  • French tycoon Bernard Tapie dies aged 78

    Bernard Tapie, the French business magnate, actor and politician whose swashbuckling career earned him millions of fans despite a litany of legal convictions, died aged 78 on Sunday after a four-year fight with stomach cancer.

  • PM Modi on 1-Day Visit to Lucknow; To Announce Development Schemes for City

    PM Modi will digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries.

  • HC quashes Kerala govt's order to reduce Covid RT-PCR tests rates in private labs

    Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 4 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday quashed the Kerala government's order to reduce charges of RT-PCR tests in private laboratories to Rs 500 from Rs 1,700.

  • Swedish Artiste Lars Vilks, Living Under Police Protection Since Depicting Muhammad, Dies In Car Crash

    Lars Vilks, the Swedish conceptual artist, whose drawings depicting Muhammad (regarded by Muslims as their last prophet) with the body of a dog sparked outrage, has died in a car crash. In 2015, Vilks survived a gun attack at a free-speech conference in Copenhagen that left a Danish film director dead. In 2014, a woman from the US state of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in a plot to kill him.

  • 12 killed, 32 injured in mosque blast in Kabul: Report

    Kabul [Afghanistan], October 3 (ANI): At least 12 people have died and 32 others suffered injuries in a blast at a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday, Sputnik reported citing Taliban.

  • US says China 'undermining regional peace', stability near Taiwan

    Washington [US], October 4 (ANI): Expressing its concerns over China's activity near Taiwan, the US has asked Beijing to cease its military coercion against Taipei and stressed that the communist regime is "undermining regional peace and stability".

  • Congress has no president is a lie, Sonia Gandhi is our Chief: Mallikarjun Kharge

    Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Oct 03 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on October 03 said that party’s Interim President Sonia Gandhi is the Chief of Congress and whosoever is saying that the party has no president is a lie. “The party has no president is a lie. There has been a tussle in the party many times, this isn't a new thing. Sonia Gandhi is the President of our party,” said Kharge. Kharge’s statement came after Congress veteran leader Kapil Sibal raised several questions over his party’s current situation including the leadership.