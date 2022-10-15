Badminton greats to grace Singapore's first Masters Series event

Former doubles greats (from left) Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia and Tan Boon Heong of Malaysia will be taking part at the inaugural Brave Sword International Team Challenge. (PHOTOS: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Badminton fans in Singapore can look forward to the city-state's first Masters Series competition in December, when the inaugural Brave Sword International Team Challenge will feature past greats such as Liliyana Natsir, Eddy Hartono, Yoo Young Seong and Tan Boon Heong in action.

The tournament will be held from 2 to 4 December at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, and has already attracted 24 teams from seven countries around the region such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia.

The teams will play in three categories: mixed doubles 80+ (for male players aged 45 and above, and female players aged 30 and above); men's doubles 70+ (minimum age of 30) and men's doubles 100+ (minimum age of 40).

Besides the badminton greats who will be representing their respective clubs, the tournament has also invited Indonesia's 1992 Olympic gold-winning couple Alan Budikusuma and Susi Susanti as guests-of-honour for the event.

"The tournament will bring together the family of badminton legends and stars to Singapore in a convivial yet competitive setting, with the aim of promoting the sport to the local community," said organiser Jose de Rosa Junior, who is the founder of the Brave Sword badminton academy.

The tournament is open to the public for viewing, with a limited daily seating capacity.

