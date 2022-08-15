Badminton World Championships 2022: Your guide to the elite tournament

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·7-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Loh Kean Yew
    Loh Kean Yew
    Singaporean badminton player
  • Viktor Axelsen
    Viktor Axelsen
    Danish badminton player
(From left) Singapore shuttlers Loh Kean Yew and Jessica Tan/Terry Hee, as well as Malaysia's Lee Zii Jie will be taking part in the 2022 BWF World Championships. (PHOTOS: Getty Images/Commonwealth Games Singapore)
(From left) Singapore shuttlers Loh Kean Yew and Jessica Tan/Terry Hee, as well as Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia will be taking part in the 2022 BWF World Championships. (PHOTOS: Getty Images/Commonwealth Games Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Badminton World Championships will be held from 22 to 28 August at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, and there is added significance this year for Singapore as its top shuttler Loh Kean Yew will be defending the men's singles title he won so memorably in December last year.

Here's everything you need to know about this edition of the elite tournament:

Relive Loh Kean Yew's world title victory:

WORLD CHAMPION: Loh Kean Yew makes history for Singapore badminton

COMMENT: Loh Kean Yew learnt to seize the moment

Loh Kean Yew sets his sights on Olympic medal after becoming world champion

Loh Kean Yew: World title is just new beginning, I've still got long way to go

Facts and figures

Official name: Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships

History and significance: Together with the Summer Olympics badminton competitions, this tournament offers the most ranking points for participating shuttlers on the BWF Tour circuit. The winners of each category are crowned as world champions, and are awarded gold medals.

The tournament started in 1977, and has been held annually since 2006, although it is not held during the Summer Olympics years to avoid schedule conflicts.

Most successful shuttlers: Only one singles player has won the World Championships five times - China's Lin Dan, who won the men's singles event in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2013.

Spain's Carolina Marin is the most successful women's singles player, winning the event in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

In the doubles events, South Korea's Park Joo-bong and China's Zhao Yunlei have each won five titles. Park won two men's doubles (1985, 1991) and three mixed doubles titles (1985, 1989, 1991), while Zhao clinched two women's doubles (2014, 2015) and three mixed doubles golds (2011, 2014, 2015).

Only 12 countries have produced world champions: China, Indonesia, Denmark, South Korea, Japan, England, Sweden, United States, Thailand, Spain, India and Singapore.

2022 World Championships

Date and location: 22 to 28 August at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo

Format: Six rounds of knockout competition from round-of-64.

Top four seeds (based on world rankings on 9 August)

Men's singles: 1. Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) 2. Kento Momota (Japan) 3. Anders Antonsen (Denmark) 4. Chou Tien-chen (Taiwan)

Women's singles: 1. Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) 2. Tai Tzu-ying (Taiwan) 3. An Se-young (South Korea) 4. Chen Yufei (China)

Men's doubles: 1. Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) 2. Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (Japan) 3. Hendra Setiawan/Mohammad Ahsan (Indonesia) 4. Lee Yang/Wang Chi-lin (Taiwan).

Women's doubles: 1. Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (China) 2. Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota (Japan) 3. Lee So-hee/Shin Seung-chan (South Korea) 4. Kim So-yeong/Kong Hee-yong (South Korea).

Mixed doubles: 1. Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong (China) 2. Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Thailand) 3. Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (Japan) 4. Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping (China).

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew holds his men's singles gold medal at the 2021 BWF World Championships in Huelva.
Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew holds his men's singles gold medal at the 2021 BWF World Championships in Huelva. (PHOTO: Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images)

Loh Kean Yew's title defence

All eyes will be on defending men's singles champion Loh Kean Yew, who is seeded eighth in the draw and faces Spain's world No.59 Pablo Abian in the opening round.

His stunning victory against India's Kidambi Srikanth in the Spanish city of Huelva last December can arguably be traced back to Tokyo, after he took part in last year's Olympics and was eliminated by Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the opening group stage.

Yet, in Tokyo, the 25-year-old was invited by world No.1 Viktor Axelsen to train together for a month in Dubai. He accepted, and following that training stint, he began finding the best form of his young career.

He started with two modest titles in Europe - the Dutch Open in October and then the Hylo Open in Germany a month later. Next came the Indonesia Open, a prestigious BWF World Tour Super 1000-level tournament, and Loh began by stunning Japan world No.2 Kento Momota, going all the way to the final before succumbing to Axelsen in three sets.

By then, Loh had already gather a head of steam going into the World Championships, and immediately turned the tables on Axelsen in the opening round. He followed up with victories over Austria's Luka Wraber, Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen, India's HS Prannoy, Denmark's world No.3 Anders Antonsen and finally Srikanth to write a monumental piece of sporting history for Singapore.

Following his World Championships win, however, Loh's form waned in 2022 as he struggled to adapt to his sudden rise in prominence. While he has stayed consistently in the top 10 of the world rankings all year, there were no more titles won on the BWF Tour circuit as well as at the SEA Games and Commonwealth Games.

Few fancy Loh to retain his title in Tokyo, but he has already surpassed all expectations of his badminton career. His place in Singapore's sporting history is secure.

Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min Yeo competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min Yeo competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (PHOTO: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Other Team Singapore shuttlers

Singapore's newly-crowned Commonwealth Games mixed doubles champions Terry Hee and Jessica Tan will begin their world championships campaign against England's Callum Hemming and Jessica Pugh in the round of 64.

Hee and Tan are in the same bracket as Thailand's world No.2 pair of Dechapol Punvaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, and could meet them in the quarter-finals should they advance to the stage.

Meanwhile, Singapore's top women's shuttler Yeo Jia Min, who earned a bronze medal in her singles competition at the Commonwealth Games, is drawn to face South Korea's world No.43 Sim Yu-jin in her opening round.

The world No.18 is drawn in the same half as Taiwan's world No.2 Tai Tzu-ying, China's world No.4 Chen Yufei and Thailand's former world champion Ratchanok Intanon.

Hee will also be taking part in the men's doubles competition with Loh's elder brother Kean Hean, as they are set to face France's Cristo Popov and Toma Junior Popov in the opening round.

Women's doubles pair Jin Yujia and Crystal Wong will take on Austria's Serena Au Yeong and Katharina Hochmeir in their opening-round tie, while Jason Teh will begin his men's singles campaign against the Netherlands' Mark Caljouw.

Malaysia's women's doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah with their gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Malaysia's women's doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah with their gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (PHOTO: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Team Malaysia shuttlers

Malaysia's top male shuttler Lee Zii Jia started the year in deep controversy, as he was hit with a two-year ban from international tournaments in January, following his resignation from the national badminton squad.

The move by Badminton Association of Malaysia was condemned by the badminton world, and the ban was lifted just a few days later, allowing Lee to compete as an independent player on the tour circuit.

Since then, the 24-year-old has won at the Badminton Asia Championships - earning him the title of Asian champion - as well as the Thailand Open, allowing him to climb to No.5 in the world rankings.

As Lee opens his World Championships campaign against France's world No.40 Brice Leverez, he could be a dark horse for the title as Malaysia still seeks its first-ever world champion.

The men's doubles competition could also see a possible Malaysia triumph, with all four pairs - world No.6 Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik, No.10 Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi, No.12 Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin and No.15 Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong - receiving byes into the round of 32.

Women's doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, who clinched gold at the Commonwealth Games on Monday, also received a bye into the next round, and will face either compatriots Low Yeen Yuen/Valerie Siow or India's Tressa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Fears that war could contaminate Ukraine’s waters

    STORY: These divers are demining experts - searching a river in Ukraine.Ukrainian forces took back the Sumy region from Russian forces in April......but four months on, cannon shells are still being fished out in its waters.Ukraine's environment ministry estimates it'll take at least a decade to clear all the mines and explosives from the country.And there are fears long-term war could mean an environmental disaster.... leaving Ukraine's waters contaminated for years to come.Denys Monastyrskyi is Ukraine's Interior Minister.“It is known that water demining will go on for years. It is the area where we have a lot of work to do. We estimate the work that has to be done to demine Ukraine’s waters will take at least five to seven years. Why? Because it is the most difficult type of demining.” Ukraine's Emergency Service in June said more than 239 square miles of land littered with thousands of explosives had been cleared.But nearly 160,000 square miles are still seen as “contaminated”. Sofiia Sadogurska at The Center for Environmental Initiatives warns that the efforts to remove the unexploded devices may not be enough to protect the ecosystem and human health. “These territories are affected not just by mining itself but also by heavy pollution from explosions and from rockets, and from the moving of the, for example, military troops. So, to just remove mines on these territories will not be enough to restore all these unique ecosystems.”An estimated 27 percent of Ukraine's land needs demining.Last week the U.S. government approved $89 million in funding to help in the efforts.

  • Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges

    Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine

  • Dota 2 Arlington Major: Team Spirit defeat Team Aster to face PSG.LGD in grand finals

    PSG.LGD now await Team Spirit in the grand finals of the Arlington Major.

  • Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul

    Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power.

  • Dota 2 Arlington Major Day 10: PSG.LGD, Spirit, Aster in Top 3; OG, Beastcoast out

    Only three teams are left in the Dota 2 Arlington Major. Here's how the penultimate day of the tournament went.

  • Workers' Party remains united after Raeesah Khan controversy: Pritam Singh

    Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh insisted his party remains united and has rallied together after the indictment of former Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan.

  • Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine

    A United Nations-chartered ship loaded with 23,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain destined for Ethiopia set sail Sunday from a Black Sea port, the first shipment of its kind in a program to assist countries facing famine. The Liberia-flagged Brave Commander departed from the Ukrainian port of Yuzhne, east of Odesa, according to regional governor Maksym Marchenko. It plans to sail to Djibouti, where the grain will be unloaded and transferred to Ethiopia under the World Food Program initiative.

  • Halep holds off Haddad Maia to win third WTA Canadian crown

    Simona Halep kept control against unpredictable Beatriz Haddad Maia on Sunday, beating the Brazilian 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to win a third WTA Masters 1000 title in Canada.

  • Antonio Conte told he must improve Tottenham’s ‘embarrassing’ record against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

    Jamie Carragher has warned Antonio Conte he must address Tottenham’s woeful record at Stamford Bridge if they are to become serious Premier League contenders. Expectations are high for Spurs this campaign, with a strong finish last season to secure Champions League football backed up by a busy summer of transfer activity. Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Ivan Perisic are among those to have arrived in north London.

  • International Series Singapore: Nitithorn clinches inaugural title by single stroke

    Thai golfer Nitithorn Thippong clinched the inaugural International Series Singapore by a single stroke at the Tanah Merah Country Club.

  • 'Fair tackle' as Tuchel insists no hard feelings after Conte clash

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was happy to take a "fair tackle" from Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after both were shown red cards for clashing twice during a heated 2-2 on Sunday.

  • Singapore #Fitspo of the Week: Shanice Koh

    The series is dedicated to inspirational men and women in Singapore leading healthy and active lifestyles. This week: actress and influencer Shanice Koh.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: North Korea and Russia to expand 'bilateral relations', Putin tells Kim

    Russia leaves 20,000 soldiers stranded in tactical withdrawal Russians detain their own former spy chief on route to front line Ukraine sees surge in new businesses Inside the ‘crazy’ decisions that left Britain vulnerable to Putin Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Kim Kardashian poses in nude bikini and thigh-high boots for sultry photoshoot in her gym

    The reality star and business tycoon shared the seductive video to her Instagram page.

  • 10 best hawker stalls at Newton Food Centre that’ll make you feel like a Tasty Rich Asian

    Newton Food Centre has been popularised due to the star-studded movie Crazy Rich Asians, which came out in 2018 and featured the hawker centre. However, amongst locals, it has been known as a tourist trap with exorbitant pricing. Putting the pricing aside, Newton Food Centre does have some tasty treats within it that are worth […] The post 10 best hawker stalls at Newton Food Centre that’ll make you feel like a Tasty Rich Asian appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Salman Rushdie attack prompts muted reaction in India and Pakistan

    Majority of public figures have chosen not to comment on attempt on Indian-born writer’s life Salman Rushdie remains on a ventilator after being attacked on stage in western New York state on Friday. Photograph: Clemens Bilan/EPA

  • US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan on heels of Pelosi visit

    A US congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, officials said, days after China held military drills around the island in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

  • Dota 2: Team Aster think PSG.LGD 'the best team', says Monet

    Monet discussed how it felt playing in a LAN again, how they defeated OG, and their thoughts on the last day of the tournament.

  • Biden calls India an 'indispensable partner' on 75th anniversary of independence

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated India on 75 years of independence and said the United States and India were "indispensable partners" that would continue to work together to address global challenges in the years ahead. India will mark its 75th year of independence on Monday, celebrating the end of British colonial rule in 1947. "The United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement, referring to the leader of India's independence movement.

  • How UK’s broken promises have left Afghans living in terror for a year and counting

    When Kabul fell a year ago, Britain pledged to take in those who would face reprisals for working with UK forces. Instead, thousands are still waiting to find out if they will be able to escape the Taliban’s clutches. They tell May Bulman they feel like they’re simply waiting for death to come