Badminton World Championships 2022: Your guide to the elite tournament

SINGAPORE — The Badminton World Championships will be held from 22 to 28 August at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, and there is added significance this year for Singapore as its top shuttler Loh Kean Yew will be defending the men's singles title he won so memorably in December last year.

Here's everything you need to know about this edition of the elite tournament:

Facts and figures

Official name: Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships

History and significance: Together with the Summer Olympics badminton competitions, this tournament offers the most ranking points for participating shuttlers on the BWF Tour circuit. The winners of each category are crowned as world champions, and are awarded gold medals.

The tournament started in 1977, and has been held annually since 2006, although it is not held during the Summer Olympics years to avoid schedule conflicts.

Most successful shuttlers: Only one singles player has won the World Championships five times - China's Lin Dan, who won the men's singles event in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2013.

Spain's Carolina Marin is the most successful women's singles player, winning the event in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

In the doubles events, South Korea's Park Joo-bong and China's Zhao Yunlei have each won five titles. Park won two men's doubles (1985, 1991) and three mixed doubles titles (1985, 1989, 1991), while Zhao clinched two women's doubles (2014, 2015) and three mixed doubles golds (2011, 2014, 2015).

Only 12 countries have produced world champions: China, Indonesia, Denmark, South Korea, Japan, England, Sweden, United States, Thailand, Spain, India and Singapore.

2022 World Championships

Date and location: 22 to 28 August at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo

Format: Six rounds of knockout competition from round-of-64.

Top four seeds (based on world rankings on 9 August)

Men's singles: 1. Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) 2. Kento Momota (Japan) 3. Anders Antonsen (Denmark) 4. Chou Tien-chen (Taiwan)

Women's singles: 1. Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) 2. Tai Tzu-ying (Taiwan) 3. An Se-young (South Korea) 4. Chen Yufei (China)

Men's doubles: 1. Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) 2. Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (Japan) 3. Hendra Setiawan/Mohammad Ahsan (Indonesia) 4. Lee Yang/Wang Chi-lin (Taiwan).

Women's doubles: 1. Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (China) 2. Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota (Japan) 3. Lee So-hee/Shin Seung-chan (South Korea) 4. Kim So-yeong/Kong Hee-yong (South Korea).

Mixed doubles: 1. Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong (China) 2. Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Thailand) 3. Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (Japan) 4. Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping (China).

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew holds his men's singles gold medal at the 2021 BWF World Championships in Huelva. (PHOTO: Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images)

Loh Kean Yew's title defence

All eyes will be on defending men's singles champion Loh Kean Yew, who is seeded eighth in the draw and faces Spain's world No.59 Pablo Abian in the opening round.

His stunning victory against India's Kidambi Srikanth in the Spanish city of Huelva last December can arguably be traced back to Tokyo, after he took part in last year's Olympics and was eliminated by Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the opening group stage.

Yet, in Tokyo, the 25-year-old was invited by world No.1 Viktor Axelsen to train together for a month in Dubai. He accepted, and following that training stint, he began finding the best form of his young career.

He started with two modest titles in Europe - the Dutch Open in October and then the Hylo Open in Germany a month later. Next came the Indonesia Open, a prestigious BWF World Tour Super 1000-level tournament, and Loh began by stunning Japan world No.2 Kento Momota, going all the way to the final before succumbing to Axelsen in three sets.

By then, Loh had already gather a head of steam going into the World Championships, and immediately turned the tables on Axelsen in the opening round. He followed up with victories over Austria's Luka Wraber, Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen, India's HS Prannoy, Denmark's world No.3 Anders Antonsen and finally Srikanth to write a monumental piece of sporting history for Singapore.

Following his World Championships win, however, Loh's form waned in 2022 as he struggled to adapt to his sudden rise in prominence. While he has stayed consistently in the top 10 of the world rankings all year, there were no more titles won on the BWF Tour circuit as well as at the SEA Games and Commonwealth Games.

Few fancy Loh to retain his title in Tokyo, but he has already surpassed all expectations of his badminton career. His place in Singapore's sporting history is secure.

Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min Yeo competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (PHOTO: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Other Team Singapore shuttlers

Singapore's newly-crowned Commonwealth Games mixed doubles champions Terry Hee and Jessica Tan will begin their world championships campaign against England's Callum Hemming and Jessica Pugh in the round of 64.

Hee and Tan are in the same bracket as Thailand's world No.2 pair of Dechapol Punvaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, and could meet them in the quarter-finals should they advance to the stage.

Meanwhile, Singapore's top women's shuttler Yeo Jia Min, who earned a bronze medal in her singles competition at the Commonwealth Games, is drawn to face South Korea's world No.43 Sim Yu-jin in her opening round.

The world No.18 is drawn in the same half as Taiwan's world No.2 Tai Tzu-ying, China's world No.4 Chen Yufei and Thailand's former world champion Ratchanok Intanon.

Hee will also be taking part in the men's doubles competition with Loh's elder brother Kean Hean, as they are set to face France's Cristo Popov and Toma Junior Popov in the opening round.

Women's doubles pair Jin Yujia and Crystal Wong will take on Austria's Serena Au Yeong and Katharina Hochmeir in their opening-round tie, while Jason Teh will begin his men's singles campaign against the Netherlands' Mark Caljouw.

Malaysia's women's doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah with their gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (PHOTO: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Team Malaysia shuttlers

Malaysia's top male shuttler Lee Zii Jia started the year in deep controversy, as he was hit with a two-year ban from international tournaments in January, following his resignation from the national badminton squad.

The move by Badminton Association of Malaysia was condemned by the badminton world, and the ban was lifted just a few days later, allowing Lee to compete as an independent player on the tour circuit.

Since then, the 24-year-old has won at the Badminton Asia Championships - earning him the title of Asian champion - as well as the Thailand Open, allowing him to climb to No.5 in the world rankings.

As Lee opens his World Championships campaign against France's world No.40 Brice Leverez, he could be a dark horse for the title as Malaysia still seeks its first-ever world champion.

The men's doubles competition could also see a possible Malaysia triumph, with all four pairs - world No.6 Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik, No.10 Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi, No.12 Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin and No.15 Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong - receiving byes into the round of 32.

Women's doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, who clinched gold at the Commonwealth Games on Monday, also received a bye into the next round, and will face either compatriots Low Yeen Yuen/Valerie Siow or India's Tressa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela.

