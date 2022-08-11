Bans and fines for Lion City Sailors' Kim, Tampines' Fahrudin for violent conduct

Lion City Sailors head coach Kim Do-hoon (top right) and Tampines Rovers assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin (bottom right) were fined and banned for three matches for violent conduct amid scuffles during the sides' SPL match on 24 July 2022. (PHOTO/SCREENSHOTS: Lion City Sailors/YouTube)
SINGAPORE — The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has handed out suspensions and fines to Lion City Sailors head coach Kim Do-hoon and Tampines Rovers assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin for their violent conduct in a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match last month.

Each of them was handed a three-match ban with immediate effect, with Kim being fined $2,000 and Fahrudin $3,000, following the verdict from the FAS disciplinary committee on Wednesday evening (10 August).

In addition, both the Sailors and Tampines were fined $5,000 each for the conduct of their players.

Scuffles between two coaches near end of the match

The incidents occurred during the two sides' SPL match at Jalan Besar Stadium on 24 July, when the Sailors won 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner from defender Pedro Henrique.

Towards the late stages of the match, with the score tied at 1-1, players were involved in a shoving match near the technical area on the sidelines, and Kim appeared to have head-butted Fahrudin during the fracas.

Tempers appeared to have cooled after the final whistle, but another scuffle broke out as players converged towards the tunnel. Fahrudin - a former Singapore international midfielder - was seen confronting Kim and putting his hands around the South Korean's neck amid the skirmishes.

Why Fahrudin received heavier fine

The FAS disciplinary committee convene on 4 August and studied the evidence before handing out the various sanctions.

Its chairman K. Bala Chandran said in a media release that the acts of both Kim and Fahrudin were of violent conduct, and that they had fallen short of expectations as officials who are expected to uphold professionalism and sportsmanship in those situations.

He added that Fahrudin was seen via video footages to have move towards Kim on "three separate occasions, which unfortunately further escalated the situation, rather than defusing it", which was why he received the higher fine.

The suspensions mean that Kim will not be on the bench for the Sailors' matches against Young Lions (Saturday), Tanjong Pagar United (20 August) and Hougang United (26 August), while Fahrudin will miss the matches against Tanjong Pagar (Saturday), Albirex Niigata (19 August) and Young Lions (24 August).

