Bird Paradise to open in second quarter of 2023, to feature 8 walk-through aviaries

The upcoming Bird Paradise will feature a cascading waterfall (right) where visitors can enjoy recreation activities, and will also have the world’s largest living genetic reserve of hornbills (left) under human care, with over 20 species. (PHOTOS: Getty Images/Mandai Wildlife Group)

SINGAPORE — Bird Paradise, Singapore's new bird park, is set to open to the public in the second quarter of 2023.

Home to 3,500 birds from over 400 avian species, visitors can explore eight large walk-through aviaries reflecting the different biomes of the world such as African rainforests, South American wetlands and Southeast Asian paddy fields, said Mandai Wildlife Group in a media release on Monday (3 October).

The 17-hectare park will be the first of several new parks to be opened at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve precinct, which is positioned as a destination for nature and wildlife activities.

"We want Bird Paradise to exemplify our commitment to operating open, immersive wildlife parks that place animal welfare at the centre of what we do," said Mike Barclay, group chief executive officer of Mandai Wildlife Group.

"We have designed Bird Paradise to offer guests an array of carefully themed and choreographed walk- through aviaries that will bring visitors closer to some of the most stunning bird species in the world. The support facilities are also of the highest standard, including a state-of-the-art avian hospital and an extensive breeding facility."

The current Jurong Bird Park's last day of operations is on 3 January, following which the process of moving the avian residents to Bird Paradise will begin.

Aviaries reflect naturalistic ambiance of regions

Bird Paradise is designed to emphasise environments inspired by different ecologies and habitats, the natural behaviours of birds and the unique avian adaptions found across species. Visitors can explore the large aviaries which reflect the naturalistic ambiance of regions with geographically-appropriate features, vegetation and bird species.

A key highlight is the Heart of Africa, which features an elevated canopy experience where visitors will be led into a forest with meandering streams to observe birds displaying their natural behaviours. Meanwhile, the Wings of Asia aviary recreated tranquil bamboo forests and rice terraces which provide food source for birds such as the endangered Baer's Pochard and Milky Stork.

About 24 per cent of the species in Bird Paradise will be threatened species, and some of the most critically-endangered ones will be housed in Winged Sanctuary, a zone specially dedicated to birds of high conservation value such as the Philippine Eagle, Vietnam Pheasant, and Negros Bleeding-heart.

The new bird park will also have the world’s largest living reserve of Hornbills under human care, with over 20 species. This includes new species such as the Knobbed Hornbill and Sulawesi Hornbill, offering greater opportunities for research and conservation work.

Behind-the-scenes tours, 2,000-seater amphitheatres

Throughout the park, education programmes and features such as tactile and digital interactives, bird interactions and feeding sessions will allow visitors to engage in hands-on and interactive encounters with the birds.

Visitors can also embark on behind-the-scenes tours to Bird Paradise’s fully-equipped avian health and research centre, avian nutrition centre, as well as a breeding and research centre. Through these tours, they will learn about breeding programmes as well as how to establish colonies that protect endangered species against extinction in the wild.

A 2,000-seater amphitheatre is also set to thrill visitors with free-flying demonstrations and refreshed presentations, and they can also look forward to designated family-fun areas.

Development work for the rest of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve is underway, and the remaining features are set to open progressively through to 2025.

