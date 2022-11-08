Birthday boy Ilhan Fandi takes three top honours at FAS Awards Night

Top winners at the FAS Awards Night: (from left) Kodai Tanaka, Ilhan Fandi and Kazuaki Yoshinaga. (PHOTO: FAS)

SINGAPORE — Ilhan Fandi was recognised for his superb breakout season in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), when the Albirex Niigata (Singapore) forward clinched three major honours at the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Awards Night on Tuesday (8 November).

The third son of Singapore great Fandi Ahmad, Ilhan clinched the SPL Young Player of the Year and the Goal of the Year awards, and was also named in the SPL Team of the Year at the award ceremony in Orchard Hotel.

Ilhan, who also celebrated his 20th birthday on the same day, is the first of Fandi's sons to win an individual honour at the annual FAS Awards Night. In 2018, Ikhsan Fandi - who currently plays for Thai said BG Pathum with eldest brother Irfan - was also nominated for the Young Player and Goal of the Year awards, but did not win either one.

Ilhan has had a spectacular season, becoming the highest local scorer with 17 goals in 21 appearances. He edged out teammate Kodai Tanaka and Balestier Khalsa's Ryoya Taniguchi for the Young Player of the Year honours.

Tanaka won the SPL Player of the Year honour, after scoring 33 goals to help Albirex wrest the title away from Lion City Sailors. Albirex coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga also won the Coach of the Year award for a third time.

Honours for best of Women's Premier League

The FAS Awards Night also bestowed honours on the top players of the Women's Premier League (WPL), which kicked off in May and marked the return of women's football competition in Singapore after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tanjong Pagar United's Manami Fukuzawa was named the WPL Player of the Year, while teammate Haziqah Haszman clinched the Young Player of the Year award. Yeong Sheau Shyan, coach of the title-winning Sailors, won the Coach of the Year honours.

A total of 14 FAS Recognition Awards were handed out. Recipients included Singapore football’s latest international centurion, goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, as well as retired Lions defender Baihakki Khaizan and wing-back Hafiz Sujad.

Winners list (SPL) - Player of the Year: Kodai Tanaka (Albirex). Young Player of the Year: Ilhan Fandi (Albirex). Coach of the Year: Kazuaki Yoshinaga (Albirex). Goal of the Year: Ilhan Fandi (Albirex). Referee of the Year: Ahmad A’Qashah. Assistant Referee of the Year: Ronnie Koh. SPL Top Scorer: Boris Kopitovic (Tampines). SPL Golden Glove: Zaiful Nizam (Geylang International). SPL Team of the Year: Zaiful Nizam (Geylang), Masaya Idetsu (Albirex), Pedro Henrique (Sailors), Joshua Pereira (Geylang); Diego Lopes (Sailors), Vincent Bezecourt (Geylang), Kyoga Nakamura (Tampines), Maxime Lestienne (Sailors); Ilhan Fandi (Albirex), Boris Kopitovic (Tampines), Kodai Tanaka (Albirex). Fairplay award: Albirex Niigata.

Winners list (WPL) - Player of the Year: Manami Fukuzawa (Tanjong Pagar). Young Player of the Year: Haziqah Haszman (Tanjong Pagar). Coach of the Year: Yeong Sheau Shyan (Sailors). Goal of the Year: Izzati Rosni (Sailors). WPL Top Scorer: Izzati Rosni (Sailors). WPL Golden Glove: Beatrice Tan (Sailors). Fairplay award: Tiong Bahru FC.

