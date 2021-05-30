Blacklist International overcome Execration 4-3 to become MPL PH S7 champions

(Photo: MPL Philippines)

Blacklist International are the champions of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 7, after they outlasted Execration 4-3 in a thrilling best-of-seven grand finals on Sunday (30 May).

Blacklist International dominated the regular season to notch a league-best 12-1 record and secure a spot in the upper bracket of the playoffs.

They began their campaign for the championship by taking down reigning M2 world champions Bren Esports 3-2 in the upper bracket semi-finals, then breezed through Aura PH 3-1 in the upper bracket finals to secure their spot in the best-of-seven grand finals.

In stark contrast, Execration finished the regular season with a middling 6-7 record, which meant they had to start the playoffs from the lower bracket.

Execration had to survive three full best-of-five elimination matches, including an incredible reverse sweep over Bren Esports in the lower bracket semi-finals, to earn a spot in the final day of the playoffs.

A surging Execration then rode the momentum from their prior victories in the lower bracket to soundly sweep Aura PH 3-0 in the lower bracket finals and earn the right to challenge Blacklist International for the championship.

The finals started with both teams on relatively even footing in game one, but Execration were able to repel what would have been a game-winning push by Blacklist International to steal the win away after almost 21 minutes of action.

With momentum on their side, Execration blitzed their opponents in a quick game two. They held a 11-4 kill lead as they finished the game in just under 12 minutes to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Execration's surge was finally halted in a slow-paced game three. Even as the first kill of the game was only scored after six and a half minutes already elapsed, Blacklist International outmaneuvered their opponents to take a 7-1 kill lead and take their first win of the finals after 15 minutes.

Execration were able to play in their own pace again in game four, enjoying a 17-8 kill lead as they took the 20-minute victory and moved just one win away from the championship.

With their backs against the wall, Blacklist International struck back hard in game five by outlasting Execration in team fights to take a 20-minute victory and keep their championship hopes alive for a sixth game.

With momentum on their side now, Blacklist International had a masterful showing in a 10-minute game six as they scored 15 kills while only yielding two deaths to force the finals to a do-or-die game seven.

With everything on the line, Blacklist International came out swinging in game seven and were looking outright dominant.

While Execration were able to repel their first attempt at a game-winning push at the 14-minute mark, Blacklist International could not be denied as they eventually took the series 4-3 and claimed the mantle of MPL PH Season 7 champions.

Lineups:

Blacklist International:

Mark "ESON" Gerardo

Edward "EDWARD" Dapadap

Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna

Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano

Danerie "Wise." Del Rosario

Execration:

Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog

Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic

Renz “Renzio” Cadua

Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Cruzem

Duane “Kelra” Pillas

